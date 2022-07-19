GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 7-on-7

ONTARIO -- Rising seventh grader Kennedy Sapp loves baking, playing basketball and swimming with her friends. GALLERY: Kennedy Sapp at FCCLA Nationals in San Diego. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable,...
This story was written in response to a reader question submitted through our Open Source platform. Do you have a question you want our reporters to answer? Click here to submit it. GALLERY: Scenes from a walk through Middle Park. Photos taken Friday during a walk through Mansfield's Middle Park.
Dave is an original launch team member. He works at Source Media in the area of advertising and digital publishing. In 2019, Ohio State Mansfield named him a distinguished young alumni. He, his wife Alex and daughter Mia reside in Mansfield.
BUCYRUS — Three years ago, I ventured into the world of “gambling” on horses at the Crawford County Fair. I did so virtually, wanting to see how the uneducated might come out without actually risking any money. My strategy was as varied as it was whimsical — the names of horses, their owners, reminders of old rock songs, total winnings, et cetera.
Last spring I was in the hallways at Mansfield St. Peter's to pick up my son from school when I stumbled across an old friend. Roy Shoulders has been teaching and coaching at St. Peter's for decades. A couple of years ago I wrote a recommendation for Roy when he applied for one of the number of positions he's had during his tenure at the institution.
Sharon K. Flaugher Payton Shatzer, 79, of Lexington, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Oak Grove Manor. She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on June 6, 1943 to the late Fred and Sylvia (Pressler) Flaugher. Sharon retired from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau as a...
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton post of the State Highway Patrol is setting up an OVI Checkpoint Friday night from 8 to 11. It happens on Mahoning Road NE near the roundabout intersection with 12th Street and The O’Jays Parkway. That’s near Cook’s Lagoon...
MANSFIELD — Event organizers have called this year's Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival the most successful edition yet. The sold-out event welcomed 75,000 fans for three days of performances from 60 bands on multiple stages as well as appearances by more than 60 tattoo artists. Headliners included KORN, Breaking Benjamin, Disturbed and Evanescence.
MANSFIELD -- It's rated as a "slight risk" by the weather experts in Cleveland. But with the memories of June's hell-from-above storm still fresh in our minds, it's worth keeping an eye on the skies late this afternoon and into the early evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late...
MANSFIELD -- Few musicians performing today can trace their musical roots to the 1960s, to the still-early days of rock and roll. The days of The Beatles and the British Invasion. The days of Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Woodstock. The days of Flower Power, the Summer of Love, the Vietnam War and a country in political and social upheaval.
MANSFIELD — The Richland County Honor Bus is accepting applications for its September trip to Washington D.C. Veterans will have the chance to see war memorials, monuments and other historic sites during a three-day trip from Sept. 9 through 11. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help...
BUCYRUS – The new owner of a downtown eatery is hoping for a “smooth” transition when he takes over the business Friday. Jeremy Roberts is buying Fit Fab Fun, a smoothie and juice bar at 209 S. Sandusky Ave., from Diana Shroll. Roberts also owns Special Moments...
WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Wayne and Holmes counties Wednesday night. The survey team found evidence of an EF-1 tornado with maximum wind speeds of 105 mph near Shreve, Ohio in Wayne and Holmes County (near the county line). The tornado was on the ground for 2.24 miles from 8:55 pm until 8:59 pm with a max width path of 100 yards.
MANSFIELD – While fighting for his life during a 210-day hospitalization due to COVID-19, Joe James drew inspiration from an unlikely place – a dog he found while scrolling on Facebook. A tale of two unlikely soulmates, James was able to finally meet his “spirit animal,” Razz, on...
This Metro Detroit writer is a Deadline Detroit contributor who reports on organized crime and runs The Gangster Report website. Picking up someone else's cell phone led to "Precious Roy" Larry's drug bust in Ohio 14 years ago. Now, the 44-year old faces more bad luck -- a first-degree murder charge in the shocking broad-daylight slaying of popular jeweler Dan (Hutch the Jeweler) Hutchinson last month in Oak Park.
SHREVE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Lots of trees down again in southern Wayne and northern Holmes Counties during the night. But there were no reports of building damage or injuries from Wednesday night’s severe thunderstorm. No word on state roads being closed at this time, but...
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Higher gas prices are pushing more drivers to consider electric or hybrid vehicles, but have you ever considered a hybrid airliner?. Since June of 2021, NASA & General Electric have been working on a new hybrid aircraft engine, and they’ve been testing it here in northwest Ohio. But not up in the skies...
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police have video evidence they are looking at after a city couple was hurt in a drive-by shooting last week. 25-year-old Austin Bay and his 25-year-old wife Savannah were struck by a single bullet. It happened as they stood outside their...
Comments / 0