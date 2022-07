Russia is "about to run out of steam," MI6 Chief Richard Moore said, and when its forces fatigue, Ukraine will have its chance to hit back. "The Russian forces have made some incremental progress over recent weeks and months, but it's tiny amounts. We're talking about a small number of miles of advance and when they take it down, there's nothing left of it," Moore said at the Aspen Security Forum on Thursday.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO