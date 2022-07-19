ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

FALSE IDENTIFICATION SCAM REPORTED IN INDIANA BOROUGH

By Hometown4
wdadradio.com
 3 days ago

In addition to the scams reported by state police earlier today, Indiana Borough Police report a separate scam that deals with someone falsely representing themselves to solicit money from residents....

www.wdadradio.com

WTAJ

Police investigating wallet theft in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Patton Township Police Department is investigating a wallet theft from Target on July 2. Police say that on July 2, the suspected woman (pictured below) used a credit card from the stolen wallet to spend $406 at the North Atherton Street Walmart. The woman is described as a white, middle-aged […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man offers $2,000 reward to find stolen guns

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County man is offering $2,000 dollar reward, months after a Johnstown home was broken into. Eric Murphy is a vintage gun collector, but in August of 2021 his mother’s house was broken into and 13 antique guns were stolen. The weapons that were ransacked include eight Winchester Rifles, one Browning […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Judge rules intent to harm supports murder count in Derry Township homicide

Westmoreland County prosecutors will be allowed to seek a first-degree murder conviction against a Unity man whom police say shot into a Derry Township home and killed a woman as she slept. Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger, in a 20-page opinion issued Friday, rejected a defense request that claimed...
DERRY, PA
wdadradio.com

DETAILS ON TWO ACCIDENTS RELEASED BY STATE POLICE

State police have released information on a few accidents in Armstrong County. One of those accidents involved an Indiana County person. Troopers say the crash happened on July 12th at the intersection of Routes 422 and 210 in Plumcreek Township. Cars driven by 20-year-old Carlos Campos-Chavez of Washington DC and 45-year-old Tiffany Bacha of Indiana approached the intersection, but Bacha’s car was rear-ended by Campos-Chavez’s car. Both vehicles were disabled. Both drivers and two passengers in his vehicle had suspected injuries. Campos-Chavez refused treatment while Bacha and two others in his car were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

VARIETY OF CALLS REPORTED BY INDIANA COUNTY 911

Indiana County first responders dealt with a wide variety of incidents on Thursday and early this morning. The first incident of Thursday was reported at 1:30 in the afternoon as a vehicle accident was reported on Glenwood Avenue in Glen Campbell Borough. The collision also resulted in utility lines down, which was reported two minutes later on the same road. Glen Campbell fire fighters were dispatched at the time. About an hour and a half later, Glen Campbell fire crews were called out again. This time it was for a tree down on Gypsy Road in Montgomery Township.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Warn of At-Large Suspect Caught Burglarizing Home in Mayport Area

RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Punxsutawney are advising the public to remain vigilant as authorities continue to search for a suspect involved in a burglary on Tuesday in Jefferson County. According Punxsutawney-based State Police, the burglary occurred on Tuesday, July 19, at a residence along Route...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Classic car reported stolen out of Bedford

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A classic ’67 Pontiac Tempest was reported stolen out of Bedford, and state police are investigating. According to the report, state police were called to Business 220 in Bedford after the car went missing sometime between July 12 and July 15. The 1967 Tempest GTO is light blue in color and […]
BEDFORD, PA
WJAC TV

Windber man dies of injuries sustained in Scalp Ave. crash, coroner says

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WJAC) — Authorities say one of three people injured in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Scalp Ave. in Cambria County has died. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees says 20-year-old Toby Shreffler from Windber died Wednesday evening in the ICU at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. He...
WINDBER, PA
wdadradio.com

FIRE DESTROYS TRUCK NEAR SHELOCTA

A truck was completely destroyed by a fire earlier this morning in Armstrong Township. Indiana County 911 reports that Creekside and Elderton Volunteer Fire Departments and the State Police were dispatched to 1603 Five Points Road, to the north-east of Shelocta. Creekside fire officials said that the cause of the fire remains unknown, but an investigation is underway. The fire was mostly a fuel fire, so crews had to use fire-suppressant foam and a dry-chemical extinguisher to put the fire out. The truck was also located on the road.
SHELOCTA, PA
WTAJ

Man identified, taken into custody after standoff in Tyrone

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One person is in custody in Tyrone after a standoff with police that lasted more than 15 hours. John Wineland, 54, of Tyrone was taken into custody after the standoff and will face charges through Tyrone District Court. First, he’ll be taken to the hospital for evaluation, Trooper Fox with Pennsylvania State Police told WTAJ.
TYRONE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Respond to Multiple Burglaries in Area

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police recently responded to multiple incidents of burglary. Police in Punxsutawney have released the details of a burglary that occurred on Monday, July 18, in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. Police say unknown actor(s) attempted to gain entry into a residential property located...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

MAN INVOLVED IN PHILLY TO INDIANA DRUG RING SENTENCED TO 8 YEARS IN PRISON

A former Indiana man was sentenced to serve time in federal prison and probation after that for drug and money laundering related crimes. On Wednesday, Senior U.S. Judge Kim Gibson ordered Ahmed “Med” Doumbia to serve 97 months in federal prison and four years of probation at a sentencing hearing in the federal court in Johnstown. According to U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung in a news release, Doumbia conspired with others to distribute meth, fentanyl, and crack cocaine between July of 2018 and May of 2020, and for laundering money during that same time period. The case was the result of an investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which is headed by the FBI and included members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Homeland Security, ATF, State Police and Indiana Borough Police.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: ASSAULT AND HARASSMENT, DRUG BUST

Police have charged a McKeesport man with simple assault and harassment for an incident last Thursday along Wayne Avenue. Indiana Borough Police say that they were called out to the 900 block of Wayne Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance. During the investigation, police found a woman was visibly injured. David Mains, Sr. was taken into custody at that point and transported to the Indiana County Jail for an arraignment hearing before Judge Christopher Welch.
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Cresson woman busted with meth, heroin in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A large amount of drugs are off the streets of Logan Township following an early morning drug bust. On Tuesday, July 19 at around 2:30 a.m. a vehicle was spotted by an officer at the Quick and Eazy car wash in the Greenwood section of Altoona. They noted that it […]
ALTOONA, PA
wtae.com

Police: Driver 'nodded off' before crash in Armstrong County

KITTANNING, Pa. — State police released new information Wednesday in a crash that happened in Kittanning, Armstrong County, last month. The crash happened on June 6, a little before 8 p.m. State police said Brooke Deeter, 35, of Centerville, was traveling westbound on Route 422 in a Hyundai Accent...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Coroner: Man dies after crash on Scalp Ave. in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A 20-year-old man has died following a three-car accident Tuesday evening that shut down a section of Scalp Avenue. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said Toby Shreffler of Windber was riding in the passenger seat of a car driven by his sister at 7:40 p.m. As they were pulling out […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dog missing from Trafford family found dead in Braddock

One day after an Armstrong County woman was charged with theft after police say she failed to return a dog she was pet sitting for a Trafford family, the animal was found dead near railroad tracks in Braddock. Eva Hodgdon, owner of the 1-year-old German shepherd named Nani Nyx, said...
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville man accused of assault, pointing gun at relative during argument in Irwin

An Allegheny County man was arrested this week by Irwin police on charges of assaulting and pointing a loaded gun at a relative during an argument July 7. Raymond T. Musgrove Jr., 18, of Monroeville, was arraigned on multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm without a license, reckless endangerment and simple assault.
MONROEVILLE, PA

