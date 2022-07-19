Beaching in Wareham

The town will host its Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Wareham Department of Public Works building, 95 Charge Pond Rd. Wareham and Carver residents are welcome to come. Participants are asked to stay in their cars, and a valid transfer station sticker must be presented to participate in the event.

WAREHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO