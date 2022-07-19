ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wareham, MA

Beaching in Wareham

theweektoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWareham offers 54 miles of coastline and plenty of access to enjoy all activities!...

wareham.theweektoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theweektoday.com

Community begins fundraising to restore Ned’s Point lighthouse

MATTAPOISETT – A campaign to restore one of Mattapoisett’s historical gems is underway. The Friends of Ned’s Point Lighthouse, a nonprofit organization, is fundraising for the maintenance and restoration of the beloved lighthouse. Sal Giglia, a member of the group and one of the Coast Guard members...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
theweektoday.com

See a Grace Morrison concert, help support a new playground

Grace Morrison, a Parkwood Beach native, will return to the neighborhood on Friday, July 22, at 6 p.m. for a concert to benefit the neighborhood’s efforts to build a new playground. The concert will be held at the neighborhood clubhouse at 23 Datewood St., and entrance costs a suggested...
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Celebrating 60 years of art by Mary Ross

MARION – With a career spanning over 60 years, Mary Ross is a Marion-based artist exploring painting, printmaking, found object assemblages and her most well-known work: collages with paper and paint. A collection of Ross’ work is on display at the Marion Art Center, now through August 5, in...
MARION, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wareham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Wareham, MA
Lifestyle
theweektoday.com

Hazardous Waste Day scheduled in August

The town will host its Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Wareham Department of Public Works building, 95 Charge Pond Rd. Wareham and Carver residents are welcome to come. Participants are asked to stay in their cars, and a valid transfer station sticker must be presented to participate in the event.
WAREHAM, MA
theweektoday.com

Longtime youth baseball leaders honored with field dedications

Two of the baseball diamonds at Crapo Field now bear the names of two men with more than 90 combined years of dedication to the game. On Tuesday, July 19, the Dartmouth Youth Activities Association kicked off its 2022 postseason with a dedication of fields 1 and 4 to longtime members Jim Vieria and Fred Frates.
DARTMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy