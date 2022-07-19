ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $1.62 to $104.22 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $1.08 to $107.35 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 4 cents to $3.31 a gallon. August heating oil fell 3 cents to $3.63 a gallon. August natural gas fell 21 cents to $7.26 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose 50 cents to $1,710.70 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 13 cents to $18.71 an ounce and September copper fell 5 cents to $3.29 a pound.

The dollar rose to 138.22 Japanese yen from 138.05 yen. The euro rose to $1.0229 from $1.0151.

