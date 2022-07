Once again it is time to react to Madden ratings for Bills players. Right now we will be taking a look at EDGE rusher Von Miller and cornerback Tre’Davious White. It’s been quite the 2022 for one Von Miller. In his first season beyond Denver he managed to earn his second Super Bowl ring as a member of the Rams, becoming an integral piece of the defensive front.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO