Did you hear about the sharks in the water? It’s not just the beasts closing Atlantic beaches, it’s Reuvain Borchardt, reporter at Hamodia, who’s pointed questioning tripped up two Democratic candidates running in the 10th Congressional District, one right after the other, who seemed to forget they might get caught telling the Orthodox Jewish press one thing, and progressive voters another. Within hours of the stories getting posted, Dan Goldman had to walk back his abortion comments and Carlina Rivera walked back her comments on religious exemptions in law, after their opponents smelled blood in the water and attacked. Credit to Hamodia – and we know a thing about naming Winners & Losers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO