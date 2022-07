Thousands of New York City residents lost power on Thursday as a heat wave continued to grip the city, Con Edison said. As of late Thursday afternoon, more than 4,200 Con Edison customers were without power in the greater New York City area, including approximately 1,060 in the Allerton section of the Bronx, nearly 2,900 in the Country Club and Locust Point sections of the Bronx and around 100 in Brooklyn, according to the utility company’s outage map.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO