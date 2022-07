PUTNAM CO. (WLIO) - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Putnam County early Thursday. Sheriff's deputies responded to the intersection of County Road M and County Road 5 just after 2 p.m. They say 35-year-old Jose' Castaneda of Texas was westbound on Road M when he failed to yield to a Dodge van headed southbound on Road 5; driven by 79-year-old Mary Kistler of Ottawa. Castaneda, Kistler, and a juvenile passenger in Kistler's vehicle were all taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Both vehicles were heavily damaged and towed from the scene.

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO