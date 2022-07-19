Extreme Heat Conditions in Texarkana Prompts Red Flag Warning

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Nevada; Union EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Claiborne Parish, Lincoln Parish, Union Parish, Jackson Parish, Ouachita Parish and Caldwell Parish. In Arkansas, Hempstead County, Nevada County, Columbia County and Union County. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO