Texarkana, AR

Extreme Heat Conditions in Texarkana Prompts Red Flag Warning

By Mario Garcia
 3 days ago
The sweltering heat continues to affect most of the country including the Texarkana area. With extremely hot temperatures, low humidity, high winds, and no rain expected all of these conditions can lead up to a risk of fire danger. Red Flag Warning. With that being said, The National Weather...

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Howard, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 15:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Howard; Sevier The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Sevier County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Howard County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 318 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Grannis, or 8 miles west of Umpire, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Umpire, Athens and Burg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
KTAL

Wednesday could be the hottest day of the week

Look for the extreme heat to stick around through Wednesday with temperatures near 105 in spots. The week will end with slightly cooler temperatures and a chance of rain Thursday and Friday. Next week looks dry and hot with more triple-digit heat. The hottest day of the week: Temperatures Tuesday...
SHREVEPORT, LA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Nevada, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Nevada; Union EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Claiborne Parish, Lincoln Parish, Union Parish, Jackson Parish, Ouachita Parish and Caldwell Parish. In Arkansas, Hempstead County, Nevada County, Columbia County and Union County. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashley, Chicot, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashley; Chicot; Columbia; Hempstead; Howard; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Sevier; Union SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 481 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLEY CHICOT COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD HOWARD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA SEVIER UNION
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
City
Texarkana, TX
City
Texarkana, AR
County
Bowie County, TX
hopeprescott.com

Grass Fire on Highway 29 South

The Spring Hill VFD and the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department responded to a grass fire Tuesday shortly before 4pm. The fire was behind a house in the 4300th block of highway 29 south. Local residents are reminded Hempstead and Nevada County are under burn bans.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
KTAL

Atlanta, Texas asks residents to stop outdoor watering

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Atlanta, Texas is asking residents to stop watering their lawns and flowerbeds for now because the water plant can’t keep up with the demand. According to City Manager David Cockrell, the water plant is unable to provide the volume of water...
ATLANTA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police issue Silver Alert for missing man

The Grand Prairie Police Department is searching for Manuel Gomez, diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. He is a Hispanic male, 70-years-old, 5’08”, 165 lbs, Black Hair, Brown Eyes, wearing a white muscle shirt, and blue jeans. He has a panther tattoo on right forearm and a scar down his spine and waist.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana man kiled in single-vehicle wreck near Fulton

According to reports, Jaydon Riley, 20, was driving south along U.S. Highway 67 when his 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche left the highway, struck a bridge, and flipped over around 10 p.m. Arkansas State Police have a report pending on the crash, and it is unknown whether Riley died on scene or was pronounced dead at a later time.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Hope Watermelon Festival will be August 11-13

The annual festival features numerous activities including arts & crafts, food, entertainment, and other family-oriented activities. Local civic clubs will serve up n smoked chicken and fried catfish. There will also be a 5k race, the Watermelon Olympics, and the "Watermelon Idol" talent contest. Early Friday morning, Texarkana police arrested...
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man arrested in connection with Sunday shooting

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — Texarkana police arrested a man on Thursday in connection with the shooting of a 36-year-old Hooks man on Sunday. Jasmine Briscoe was arrested late Thursday morning following a brief chase with police. He was booked into the Bi-State Jail and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and […]
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Woman from Texarkana police search arrested in Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – After asking the public for help locating a woman with a felony warrant, it has since been released that she was arrested in Arkansas. Emily Basiliere, 26, was arrested on Thursday in Arkansas on a felony probation violation warrant. Texarkana Police said a hold has been placed on her for her […]
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Update: Standoff ends in Keithville

KEITHVILLE, La. - A standoff in southwest Caddo Parish came to an end early Tuesday and the area has been reopened to traffic. Authorities had been negotiating with a woman Monday evening who they believed may have been in danger. The Caddo Sheriff's Office first got the call around 5:45...
KEITHVILLE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

U.S. 67 wreck kills young driver

Jaydon Riley, 20, of TexARKana, died about 10 p.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 67 in Fulton (Hempstead County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Riley was driving a 2004 model Chevrolet south on U.S. 67 when the car left the roadway, struck a bridge and overturned.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
KTAL

Wake Village shooting leaves man in critical condition

WAKE VILLAGE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say the shooting Thursday afternoon in Wake Village that left a man wounded appeared to be in self-defense, but the investigation is ongoing. Police were called to the scene of a shooting in the 800 block of MacArthur Avenue around 12:45 p.m., where...
WAKE VILLAGE, TX
texarkanafyi.com

Live Music in Texarkana the Weekend of July 22 & 23

Texarkana has another great weekend of live music planned, we run down the list of acts performing, along with some of the other events and activities around town on July 22 & 23. Around town this weekend…. A huge Crappie Tournament is underway at Millwood Lake this weekend. Parent/Child Sadie...
Texarkana, AR
