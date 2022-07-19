ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Extreme Heat Conditions in Texarkana Prompts Red Flag Warning

By Mario Garcia
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The sweltering heat continues to affect most of the country including the Texarkana area. With extremely hot temperatures, low humidity, high winds, and no rain expected all of these conditions can lead up to a risk of fire danger. Red Flag Warning. With that being said, The National Weather...

KTAL

Hot, dry conditions prompt Red Flag Warning in Northeast Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Parts of Northeast Texas are at extremely high risk for wildfire due to extremely hot and dry conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of the region, including Bowie, Cass, Titus, and Morris County. The warning will continue through...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Howard, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 15:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Howard; Sevier The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Sevier County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Howard County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 318 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Grannis, or 8 miles west of Umpire, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Umpire, Athens and Burg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HOWARD COUNTY, AR
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Nevada, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Nevada; Union EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Claiborne Parish, Lincoln Parish, Union Parish, Jackson Parish, Ouachita Parish and Caldwell Parish. In Arkansas, Hempstead County, Nevada County, Columbia County and Union County. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Texarkana, TX
County
Bowie County, TX
Texarkana police issue Silver Alert for missing man

The Grand Prairie Police Department is searching for Manuel Gomez, diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. He is a Hispanic male, 70-years-old, 5’08”, 165 lbs, Black Hair, Brown Eyes, wearing a white muscle shirt, and blue jeans. He has a panther tattoo on right forearm and a scar down his spine and waist.
TEXARKANA, AR
Hope Watermelon Festival will be August 11-13

The annual festival features numerous activities including arts & crafts, food, entertainment, and other family-oriented activities. Local civic clubs will serve up n smoked chicken and fried catfish. There will also be a 5k race, the Watermelon Olympics, and the "Watermelon Idol" talent contest. Early Friday morning, Texarkana police arrested...
TEXARKANA, TX
Texarkana man kiled in single-vehicle wreck near Fulton

According to reports, Jaydon Riley, 20, was driving south along U.S. Highway 67 when his 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche left the highway, struck a bridge, and flipped over around 10 p.m. Arkansas State Police have a report pending on the crash, and it is unknown whether Riley died on scene or was pronounced dead at a later time.
TEXARKANA, TX
East Texas man arrested in connection with Sunday shooting

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — Texarkana police arrested a man on Thursday in connection with the shooting of a 36-year-old Hooks man on Sunday. Jasmine Briscoe was arrested late Thursday morning following a brief chase with police. He was booked into the Bi-State Jail and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and […]
TEXARKANA, TX
Woman from Texarkana police search arrested in Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – After asking the public for help locating a woman with a felony warrant, it has since been released that she was arrested in Arkansas. Emily Basiliere, 26, was arrested on Thursday in Arkansas on a felony probation violation warrant. Texarkana Police said a hold has been placed on her for her […]
TEXARKANA, TX
Live Music in Texarkana the Weekend of July 22 & 23

Texarkana has another great weekend of live music planned, we run down the list of acts performing, along with some of the other events and activities around town on July 22 & 23. Around town this weekend…. A huge Crappie Tournament is underway at Millwood Lake this weekend. Parent/Child Sadie...
U.S. 67 wreck kills young driver

Jaydon Riley, 20, of TexARKana, died about 10 p.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 67 in Fulton (Hempstead County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Riley was driving a 2004 model Chevrolet south on U.S. 67 when the car left the roadway, struck a bridge and overturned.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
Free Grab-N-Go Meals for Kids Continue Through Harvest Food Bank

Harvest Regional Food Bank is the recipient of new Summer Feeding Waivers for 2022 which allows their sites to offer Grab-N-Go, or Parent Pick-Up Meals, for all children 18 and under. Parents/guardians can now pick up meals without their child being present. However, they must sign a form stating that the meals are for eligible children in their care and will only receive one meal for each child per day.
TEXARKANA, AR
East Texas man in critical condition after shooting

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man is in critical condition after an East Texas shooting. Officials are investigating the incident that happened around 10 a.m. in Texarkana on Sunday at the intersection of W. 10th and Waterall Streets. A 36-year-old man from Hooks was shot. Detectives said they believe...
TEXARKANA, TX
Texarkana, Texas, police arrest woman on felony warrant

After multiple attempts to contact the suspect, 26-year-old Emily Basiliere, police turned to Facebook for help. The post kicked off a court of public opinion about Basiliere’s actions, leading to a lot of speculation and almost no viable information for law enforcement. Many people wanted more information about the...
TEXARKANA, TX
Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

