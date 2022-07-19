ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Art Institute’s Lions Return, Cleaner And Greener

By Leen Yassine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOWNTOWN — The Art Institute’s lions have returned to their rightful thrones — and they’re cleaner and greener. The beloved bronze statues were removed in June for a deep cleaning and a...

Jacksonville Journal Courier

20 photos of Chicago in the 1920s

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster combed historical archives to compile a collection of 20 photographs that exemplify life in Chicago during the 1920s.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Cosmic Alley Jazz Jam Returns To Mamie Till-Mobley Park This Weekend

WOODLAWN — A five-week outdoor jazz series will return to Woodlawn for its second season this weekend. The Cosmic Alley Jazz Jam and Slam takes place 3-7 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 21 at Mamie Till-Mobley Park, 6404 S. Ellis Ave. The series kicks off Sunday with the Sun Ensemble,...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

10 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend

CHICAGO — The city’s summer festivities are in full swing. Here are 10 events happening this weekend, filled with food, live performances and celebration:. 12-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Plumbers Hall, 1395 W. Randolph St. Sample all types of ‘za this weekend from pizza makers from across the...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Festive Collective Moving To Larger Spot, But Will Stay In Logan Square

LOGAN SQUARE — Colorful party goods and gift store Festive Collective is moving after six years on Logan Square’s Armitage Avenue — but it’s not going far. Festive Collective is leaving its pastel pink store at 3279 W. Armitage Ave. for a larger space near the Logan Square Blue Line station at 2643 ½ N. Milwaukee Ave. The shop’s last day on Armitage Avenue is Aug. 27.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Illinois’ Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Found in This Old Fashioned Shop

This would be a very difficult thing for me to ever judge. I've never had a bad chocolate chip cookie, but reviewers say there's none better in Illinois. The big holiday is August 4, 2022, and it's a no-brainer on how to best spend a portion of this day, devouring a box of chocolate chip cookies. Sometimes I like mine to be a little crunchy on the outside with a soft middle and buttery smooth., other times I like my cookie to be so fresh from the oven that the chocolate is almost too hot to eat. How do you like your chocolate chip cookie?
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

Bobby Flay beaten by Chicago chef

Chef Amanda Salas took him down with her beef stroganoff. When Chicago Chef Amanda Salas advanced to a showdown with famed chef Bobby Flay on his Food Network show “Beat Bobby Flay,” she chose beef stroganoff as her weapon. And after each chef prepared their versions of the dish, a three-judge panel, doing a blind taste test chose Amanda’s. She talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the experience, and about her career as a Chicago chef, which includes a dozen years at the Rockit Bar and Grill and the Rockit Burger Bar in River North. Currently, she is culinary director for Edie’s All Day Cafe on north Wells Street.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Very Popular West Coast Taco and Margarita Joint is Coming to Illinois

Mind-blowing smoked meat tacos and 'decadent' margaritas are about to change your life. California's hottest Baja-style taco joint is soon to become a new favorite. It's been a bit since I've been this excited about the opening of a chain restaurant. Everything I've read and everything I've seen about this new taco and margarita spot is outstanding.
CHICAGO, IL
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Chicago in 2022

Chicago is a fantastic place to eat out because of the vast array of restaurants serving cuisines from across the globe. An increasingly popular option is sushi restaurants, as more people than ever fall in love with the cooking style, ingredients, and flavors of Japanese cuisine. Finally, where can you get the best sushi in Chicago if you are eating out in the city? There is something for everyone, regardless of whether you prefer a casual sushi restaurant or a fine dining sushi restaurant. Here are the 20 best sushi restaurants in Chicago in 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Southeast Side Residents Can Get More Free Plants This Weekend

SOUTH CHICAGO — Three Little Birds Garden is partnering with a nearby farm to host a plant giveaway Sunday. Zandstra’s Farm and Greenhouse, a northwest Indiana retail flower nursery, is joining the nonprofit community garden to give Southeast Side residents free plants 1-6 p.m. Sunday at 2888 E. 94th St.
CHICAGO, IL
What Now Chicago

Fajita Pete’s Opening Five New Locations Throughout Chicagoland

Fajita Pete’s, a Houston-based Tex-Mex restaurant, is getting ready to open five next locations in Chicagoland through a new franchise agreement. The new locations will come from longtime Chicago couple turned restaurant entrepreneurs Teddy Wyder and Veronica Rivero. After a business partner in Texas raved about Fajita Pete’s after every visit, the pair contacted the head of Fajita Pete’s franchising. The two will open their first location in the second quarter of 2023. The new deal brings the total number of Fajita Pete’s, including awarded units, to just north of 100.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Selena Fans Can Celebrate The Queen Of Tejano At East Side Event Saturday

EAST SIDE — Fans of famed singer Selena can celebrate her music and other artists during a Saturday event in East Side. ARTE Chicago‘ Las Jefas Concert series will kick off noon-5 p.m. Saturday at Calumet Park, 9801 S. Avenue G. The free event honors legendary Latina women and will include a tribute to tejano singer Selena with music from her discography and live performances by Chicago-based band La Obra, according to a Facebook post from Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th).
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2 Illinois Colleges Rank Among Most Expensive in US — 1 in Chicago, 1 in Suburbs: List

Two universities in Illinois -- one in Chicago and another in the suburbs -- were named among the top 10 most expensive in the U.S., according to a new list. Wealth of Geeks used data from the National Center for Education Statistics, which ranks the 50 most expensive four-year institutions nationwide, based on the colleges' out-of-state tuition, annual feed and residential charges.
CHICAGO, IL

