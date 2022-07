BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh head coach Henry D'Alberto '97 has announced the addition of former team captain David Olexson '16 as the Mountain Hawks' assistant coach. Olexson walked on to the Lehigh men's golf team prior to the 2013-14 season and represented the brown and white at three Patriot League Championships. He captained the Mountain Hawks in 2015-16, playing 21 competitive rounds in his senior season. In that 2015-16 season, Olexson captained Lehigh to runner-up finishes at the Lehigh Invitational, the Patriot Spring Intercollegiate and the Wildcat Invitational.

