NEW YORK (PIX11) — As blistering heat persists across New York City, more New Yorkers are looking to find ways to cool off. One option to beat the heat: free public pools are open across the five boroughs. Pools are open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Due to the heat advisory, operating hours were extended until 8 p.m. on Thursday for Olympic- and intermediate-sized pools.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO