Tri-State Area Braces for Prolonged Heat Wave, As Temperatures to Surpass 100 Degrees

Only a month into summer, intense heatwaves are taking over large parts of the US and Europe. Britain experienced its hottest day in history on Tuesday, with temperatures hitting 104.4 degrees, and intense wildfires have struck Spain, Greece, and France. Meanwhile, Texas, the Central Great Planes, and the Southwest are all under heat warnings, with some areas breaking into triple-digit heat. San Antonio, TX, experienced its hottest May and June on record and is on track to experience another record-breaking heat spell in July. Meanwhile, Tulsa, OK, has experienced 11 triple-digit days this summer, and the temperature this week is expected to land between 100 and 109 degrees.
Comments / 0