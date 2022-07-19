ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tri-State Area Braces for Prolonged Heat Wave, As Temperatures to Surpass 100 Degrees

boropark24.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we head into the afternoon this Tuesday, we are creeping toward the 90 degrees mark. Coupled with the increasing humidity, it feels like even higher than that. This is the pattern that we can expect...

www.boropark24.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Record temperatures set across US as heat wave engulfs nation

A relentless US heat wave that has triggered health alerts for more than 100 million people is set to intensify this weekend, with temperatures and humidity forecast to surge to suffocating highs in many parts of the country. Already high temperatures were set to rise further this weekend across the east coast of the United States, where high humidity could push "feels-like" temperatures well above 100 degrees.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Heat Stroke#Heat Index#Tri State Area#Tri State Area Braces
The Conversation U.S.

How hot is too hot for the human body? Our lab found heat + humidity gets dangerous faster than many people realize

Heat waves are becoming supercharged as the climate changes – lasting longer, becoming more frequent and getting just plain hotter. One question a lot of people are asking is: “When will it get too hot for normal daily activity as we know it, even for young, healthy adults?” The answer goes beyond the temperature you see on the thermometer. It’s also about humidity. Our research shows the combination of the two can get dangerous faster than scientists previously believed. Scientists and other observers have become alarmed about the increasing frequency of extreme heat paired with high humidity, measured as “wet-bulb temperature.” During...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Reuters

Record-breaking U.S. heat wave bakes Americans

BOSTON, July 20 (Reuters) - Some 100 million Americans from New York City to Las Vegas are under heat warnings this week as temperatures rise well above 100 Fahrenheit (38 Celsius), part of a trend of extreme weather made worse by climate change.
LOUISIANA STATE
LiveScience

Why heat waves kill so quickly

It's been a sweltering week for many in the northern hemisphere. Temperatures in parts of England rose past 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday (July 19), a record never before seen in the country, while more than 100 million Americans were under excessive heat warnings as of Tuesday evening. The heat is not just uncomfortable. It can be deadly.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Heatwave: How to keep your home cool

There are extreme temperatures across most of the UK. Much of the health risk is from heat inside people's homes - so how can they be kept cool?. UK homes are designed to keep in warm air. To let in as much cold air as possible, open the windows overnight...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Extreme heat warnings in effect in 28 states across US

The National Weather Service has warned that extreme heat will affect more than 100 million people in the US this week, with triple-digit temperatures in some states and broken temperature records in many areas across the country. “Above-normal temperatures will continue to prevail across much of the US through the...
TULSA, OK
TheConversationAU

Heat yourself, not your house: how to survive winter with a 15℃ indoor temperature

How high should you put the heating up over winter? If you don’t mind the bills and ecological impact, you have the encouragement of the World Health Organization to keep the house warm. They recommend an indoor temperature of at least 18°, declaring that you face health risks at lower temperatures. This advice is echoed by the Australian government. The tone of some reports is monitory and severe. Based on these instructions, anyone would feel a reflex to bump up the thermostat. But before you brace for the bill-shock amid soaring energy prices, consider a different approach....
HOME & GARDEN
POPSUGAR

How to Stay Safe In This Summer's Record-Breaking Heatwaves

Only a month into summer, intense heatwaves are taking over large parts of the US and Europe. Britain experienced its hottest day in history on Tuesday, with temperatures hitting 104.4 degrees, and intense wildfires have struck Spain, Greece, and France. Meanwhile, Texas, the Central Great Planes, and the Southwest are all under heat warnings, with some areas breaking into triple-digit heat. San Antonio, TX, experienced its hottest May and June on record and is on track to experience another record-breaking heat spell in July. Meanwhile, Tulsa, OK, has experienced 11 triple-digit days this summer, and the temperature this week is expected to land between 100 and 109 degrees.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
BBC

Heatwave: water safety warning during extreme heat

A doctor has urged people not to put themselves at risk by being tempted to plunge into cold water during the current hot spell. NHS medical director for the south west of England, Dr Michael Marsh, has warned of the dangers of attempting to cool off in rivers and lakes.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy