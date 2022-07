This summer, evangelical churches in Colorado Springs have hosted a number of far-right speakers such as Mario Murillo, Sean Feucht, and former U.S. Rep. Steve King. A week ago, Murillo, the MAGA pastor who drew media attention for calling PBS’ Big Bird “demonic,” finished a four-day tent revival at Radiant Church in the Springs. Teams of Murillo volunteers had been canvassing Colorado Springs since July 10, handing out postcards and extending invitations to Murillo’s services in a 19,000-square-foot tent set up at Radiant Church’s North Campus at 8630 Scarborough Drive.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO