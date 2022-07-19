Lana Bruxvoort & Marissa Maassen

A new discount bin store is set to open in South Dakota this week, promising significant savings on everyday household items, essentials, and appliances. In this economy, nearly everyone is looking for ways to save more money. One way to do this is by shopping at discount stores instead of paying the full retail price at big box stores.
The Pond Improvement Project continues at Hillview Recreation Area just west of Hinton. Plymouth County County Engineer Tom Rohe says dredging is underway…….. Rohe says no recreational activities, including fishing and swimming, are allowed in or near the pond while this project is under way. He says that the dredging should improve the water quality.
Simplified: A group fighting the construction of a new pork processing plant received enough signatures to get a ban on slaughterhouses to a public vote. Meanwhile, the company behind the proposed plant believes it has found a way around the potential ban. Why it matters. Last week, City Clerk Tom...
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Residents still living in a Spencer Trailer Park where the power has been cut will have to brave at LEAST two more weeks without air-conditioning. Park owner Bill Caskey and resident Margaret George filed a motion in Clay County district court to have the electricity – which was cut the morning of July 12th – restored immediately.
Sioux Falls Mayor TenHaken has a unique way of connecting with residents throughout the city. He especially reaches younger Sioux Falls residents by maintaining a connection to pop culture and interacting on social media. Social media has been a key platform for Mayor TenHaken, especially Facebook. He likes to showcase...
The W.H. Lyon Family Fairgrounds may be finding another use. The land was given to the county more than 80 years ago, but the county says selling the land is complicated. In 1938, Winona Lyon deeded land to Minnehaha County land with a stipulation — it had to be used as county fairgrounds. The land has been home to the popular Sioux Empire Fair and other events ever since.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City senior living facility is closing its doors after hundreds of reported violations over the course of two decades. Touchstone Healthcare Community, located at 1800 Indian Hills Drive in Sioux City, has accrued 441 federal violations and 43 state violations since 1999, according to the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA). The facility has also had thousands of dollars of fines imposed against them.
Minneapolis-based True North Equity Partners has acquired Sioux Falls-based Dakotaland Transportation. Dakotaland is a 48-state contract carrier that was founded in 2000 by brothers Bruce and Jerry Fowlds, originally to provide exclusive transportation for Showplace Wood Products. Currently, the company hauls a variety of freight, with the majority of its...
On July 27th, a popular grocery chain is expected to open its first location in South Dakota. The popular supermarket chain Natural Grocers recently announced that its new Sioux Falls store is set to open on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The store will be located at 3010 West 41st Street.
Round Barn Ag Educational Display to Feature Women in Agriculture. This year’s “AROUND the farm in the BARN” exhibit will showcase Plymouth County “Women in Agriculture.” The Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee says this is the ninth year for coordinating an agricultural exhibit in the historic Tonsfeldt round barn during the Plymouth County Fair in Le Mars.
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County approved more specifics for its tax deal with Diversified Technologies Inc. at the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday, July 12. The board unanimously signed off on the deal requested by three DTI representatives in attendance in Rock Rapids. County development director Steve Simons also was at the meeting.
This year’s fundraising for the Sioux Relay For Life didn’t just end with the celebratory event at the end of June, funds have continued to come in. “We are extremely thankful to all those who contributed to our county’s effort to save lives and make things better for all those involved in the cancer fight,” said Susan Roetman, this year’s event chair. “I am appreciative of every single person who contributed to this effort. It does make a difference.”
TUESDAY, JULY 19TH IS THE 33RD ANNIVERSARY OF THE CRASH OF UNITED AIRLINES FLIGHT 232 AT THE SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT IN SIOUX CITY. AN EXHIBIT HONORING THE EMERGENCY RESPONSE BY SIOUXLAND AND THE CREW OF THE PASSENGER AIRLINER IS ON PERMANENT DISPLAY AT THE MID AMERICA MUSEUM OF AVIATION AND TRANSPORTATION.
ARCHER, Iowa — From llamas to emus and peacocks. The Wagenaar family is raising many unique exotic animals near Archer, Iowa. You'd be forgiven if you thought Don Wagenaar's farm looked more like a zoo. "I thought, well, if I got some llamas I wouldn't have to mow as...
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Fair has announced the return of some featured days, and the addition of a new one for 2022. Tuesday, September 13th will be FFA Day, sponsored by Summit Carbon Solutions. The day will include a college fair with eight institutions, a key note from former National FFA Officer Jason Wetzler, and other leadership workshops.
SUTHERLAND—Sutherland's emergency department is again likely back to square one for a new fire truck, a process that has proved troublesome. The ladder truck the crew was going to buy from a Connecticut dealer has extensive damage, including rust, which has city leaders worried repairs would be exceedingly expensive.
Paige Tweet, Lismore, and Tucker Oeltjenbruns, Luverne, were married Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Living Rock Church in Luverne. Pastor Billy Skaggs officiated. Parents of the couple are Jeff and Carol Tweet, Lismore, and Glen and Cris Oeltjenbruns, Luverne. Matrons of honor were Alisha Boomgaarden and Megan Meinders, sisters of...
SIOUX CENTER, IOWA — The nonprofit organization Midwest Honor Flight takes veterans from South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials to their service. For these World War II, Vietnam and Korean War veterans, their trip is entirely free. They’re continuously fundraising for each mission,...
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A petition for a trial by jury has been filed by employees of Tyson Fresh Meats Inc., in Storm Lake, who passed away from complications with COVID-19. According to court documents filed, Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc., is being sued by the estate and families of late employees of the company who died after contracting COVID while working for Tyson, claiming the company’s practices and actions of employees were “grossly negligent.”
