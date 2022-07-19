Lana Bruxvoort & Marissa Maassen

This year’s fundraising for the Sioux Relay For Life didn’t just end with the celebratory event at the end of June, funds have continued to come in. “We are extremely thankful to all those who contributed to our county’s effort to save lives and make things better for all those involved in the cancer fight,” said Susan Roetman, this year’s event chair. “I am appreciative of every single person who contributed to this effort. It does make a difference.”

