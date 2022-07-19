ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maurice, IA

Lana Bruxvoort & Marissa Maassen

siouxcountyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLana Bruxvoort & Marissa Maassen share about the...

siouxcountyradio.com

KLEM

Thursday News – July 21, 2022

The Pond Improvement Project continues at Hillview Recreation Area just west of Hinton. Plymouth County County Engineer Tom Rohe says dredging is underway…….. Rohe says no recreational activities, including fishing and swimming, are allowed in or near the pond while this project is under way. He says that the dredging should improve the water quality.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
sfsimplified.com

Let's unpack Sioux Falls' slaughterhouse drama

Simplified: A group fighting the construction of a new pork processing plant received enough signatures to get a ban on slaughterhouses to a public vote. Meanwhile, the company behind the proposed plant believes it has found a way around the potential ban. Why it matters. Last week, City Clerk Tom...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxcountyradio.com

Loralie Weise

Loralie Weise shares about a drive to collect some very specific items to help people in Ukraine with the help of Orphan Grain Train. A trailer will be located in Sioux Center August 11-15.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
City
Maurice, IA
Local
Iowa Business
kicdam.com

Hearing to Restore Trailer Park Power Continued

Spencer, IA (KICD) — Residents still living in a Spencer Trailer Park where the power has been cut will have to brave at LEAST two more weeks without air-conditioning. Park owner Bill Caskey and resident Margaret George filed a motion in Clay County district court to have the electricity – which was cut the morning of July 12th – restored immediately.
SPENCER, IA
sdpb.org

Mining company wants to buy Sioux Empire fairgrounds, county says it's not that easy

The W.H. Lyon Family Fairgrounds may be finding another use. The land was given to the county more than 80 years ago, but the county says selling the land is complicated. In 1938, Winona Lyon deeded land to Minnehaha County land with a stipulation — it had to be used as county fairgrounds. The land has been home to the popular Sioux Empire Fair and other events ever since.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KCAU 9 News

Touchstone Healthcare Community under new management as it prepares to close

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City senior living facility is closing its doors after hundreds of reported violations over the course of two decades. Touchstone Healthcare Community, located at 1800 Indian Hills Drive in Sioux City, has accrued 441 federal violations and 43 state violations since 1999, according to the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA). The facility has also had thousands of dollars of fines imposed against them.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxfalls.business

Equity firm with ties to Canaries acquires Sioux Falls transportation company

Minneapolis-based True North Equity Partners has acquired Sioux Falls-based Dakotaland Transportation. Dakotaland is a 48-state contract carrier that was founded in 2000 by brothers Bruce and Jerry Fowlds, originally to provide exclusive transportation for Showplace Wood Products. Currently, the company hauls a variety of freight, with the majority of its...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KLEM

Tuesday News – July 19, 2022

Round Barn Ag Educational Display to Feature Women in Agriculture. This year’s “AROUND the farm in the BARN” exhibit will showcase Plymouth County “Women in Agriculture.” The Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee says this is the ninth year for coordinating an agricultural exhibit in the historic Tonsfeldt round barn during the Plymouth County Fair in Le Mars.
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sudenga expansion gets county TIF deal

ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County approved more specifics for its tax deal with Diversified Technologies Inc. at the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday, July 12. The board unanimously signed off on the deal requested by three DTI representatives in attendance in Rock Rapids. County development director Steve Simons also was at the meeting.
LYON COUNTY, IA
NewsBreak
Economy
siouxcountyradio.com

Sioux Relay Funding Continues to Grow

This year’s fundraising for the Sioux Relay For Life didn’t just end with the celebratory event at the end of June, funds have continued to come in. “We are extremely thankful to all those who contributed to our county’s effort to save lives and make things better for all those involved in the cancer fight,” said Susan Roetman, this year’s event chair. “I am appreciative of every single person who contributed to this effort. It does make a difference.”
SIOUX CENTER, IA
iowa.media

LEGACY OF UNITED AIRLINES FLIGHT 232 CONTINUES IN SIOUXLAND

TUESDAY, JULY 19TH IS THE 33RD ANNIVERSARY OF THE CRASH OF UNITED AIRLINES FLIGHT 232 AT THE SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT IN SIOUX CITY. AN EXHIBIT HONORING THE EMERGENCY RESPONSE BY SIOUXLAND AND THE CREW OF THE PASSENGER AIRLINER IS ON PERMANENT DISPLAY AT THE MID AMERICA MUSEUM OF AVIATION AND TRANSPORTATION.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Hometown Farmer - Exotic animal farm near Archer, Iowa

ARCHER, Iowa — From llamas to emus and peacocks. The Wagenaar family is raising many unique exotic animals near Archer, Iowa. You'd be forgiven if you thought Don Wagenaar's farm looked more like a zoo. "I thought, well, if I got some llamas I wouldn't have to mow as...
ARCHER, IA
kicdam.com

Clay County Fair Confirms “Special Days” in 2022

Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Fair has announced the return of some featured days, and the addition of a new one for 2022. Tuesday, September 13th will be FFA Day, sponsored by Summit Carbon Solutions. The day will include a college fair with eight institutions, a key note from former National FFA Officer Jason Wetzler, and other leadership workshops.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sutherland brakes on fire truck, again

SUTHERLAND—Sutherland's emergency department is again likely back to square one for a new fire truck, a process that has proved troublesome. The ladder truck the crew was going to buy from a Connecticut dealer has extensive damage, including rust, which has city leaders worried repairs would be exceedingly expensive.
SUTHERLAND, IA
Rock County Star Herald

Tweet and Oeltjenbruns exchange vows June 4 in Luverne

Paige Tweet, Lismore, and Tucker Oeltjenbruns, Luverne, were married Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Living Rock Church in Luverne. Pastor Billy Skaggs officiated. Parents of the couple are Jeff and Carol Tweet, Lismore, and Glen and Cris Oeltjenbruns, Luverne. Matrons of honor were Alisha Boomgaarden and Megan Meinders, sisters of...
LUVERNE, MN
newscenter1.tv

Midwest Honor Flight gets special help from a teen with a big heart

SIOUX CENTER, IOWA — The nonprofit organization Midwest Honor Flight takes veterans from South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials to their service. For these World War II, Vietnam and Korean War veterans, their trip is entirely free. They’re continuously fundraising for each mission,...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KCAU 9 News

Families of Storm Lake Tyson employees sue over COVID deaths

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A petition for a trial by jury has been filed by employees of Tyson Fresh Meats Inc., in Storm Lake, who passed away from complications with COVID-19. According to court documents filed, Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc., is being sued by the estate and families of late employees of the company who died after contracting COVID while working for Tyson, claiming the company’s practices and actions of employees were “grossly negligent.”
STORM LAKE, IA

