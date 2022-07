DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Dayton’s first-ever food hall development is coming to the Historic Wright and Dunbar District. West Social Tap and Table officially opens its doors to the public on July 25 at 7AM for coffee. Plus, Soca will offer breakfast options, followed by lunch from all restaurants starting at 11AM. The six- restaurant collective is made up of Illy’s Fire Pizza, The Lumpia Queen, De’lish, Grind House Coffee Co, Soca, and Taco Street Co- along with an operating bar.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO