ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Buffett's Berkshire edges closer to 20% Occidental stake

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rz1mY_0glFiclr00

July 19 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) purchased another 1.94 million shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N), giving it an $11.4 billion stake and putting it nearer a threshold where it could record some of the oil company's earnings with its own.

Berkshire's latest purchases from July 14 to July 18 cost $112 million, and gave Buffett's conglomerate a 19.4% stake in Occidental, or 181.7 million shares, regulatory filings show.

If it reached 20% ownership, Berkshire could report its proportionate share of Houston-based Occidental's earnings, through the so-called equity method of accounting, potentially adding billions of dollars to annual profit.

Analysts on average expect Occidental to post about $10.7 billion of net income this year, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S.

Occidental shares closed up 4.6% at $62.82 on Tuesday. The share price has more than doubled this year, benefiting from rising oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire also has warrants to buy another 83.9 million Occidental shares for $5 billion.

It also owns $10 billion of Occidental preferred stock, which helped finance the 2019 purchase of Anadarko Petroleum and generates $800 million of annual dividends.

Berkshire uses the equity method of accounting for its 26.6% stake in packaged food company Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O), which it controls with Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital.

Though some analysts and investors have speculated that Berkshire could eventually buy all of Occidental, Berkshire could contend that its accounting should remain unchanged because its stake is passive. read more

Berkshire also owns dozens of companies, including the BNSF railroad, Geico car insurance and several energy companies, and stocks including Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Bank of America Corp and another oil company, Chevron Corp (CVX.N).

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Warren Buffett's firm owns nearly $11B of Occidental stock

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway now owns nearly $11 billion worth of Occidental Petroleum stock after buying another 1.9 million shares in the past week. The latest purchases of nearly $117 million in stock that Berkshire reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission Monday give the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate control of 19.4% of the oil producer’s stock. Berkshire is quickly approaching owning more than 20% of Houston-based Occidental’s shares. At that point, Berkshire would be able to start reporting a proportional share of Occidental’s earnings within its own earnings reports, which would give Berkshire a significant boost. Berkshire has bought more than $1.3 billion worth of Occidental shares this month alone, and now holds nearly 181.7 million shares.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berkshire Hathaway#Anadarko Petroleum#Kraft Heinz Co Lrb#Brazilian
Reuters

Rogers to invest C$10 billion in AI, testing after massive outage

July 24 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO)said on Sunday it will invest C$10 billion ($7.74 billion) over the next three years in Artificial Intelligence (AI), and more testing and oversight, just weeks after the company reported network issues that caused widespread disruptions across the country.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

What's Going On With Bank of America Stock Today?

Bank Of America Corp BAC shares are trading slightly higher Monday morning despite worse-than-expected financial results. Bank Of America reported second-quarter revenue of $22.7 billion, which missed the estimate of $22.78 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 73 cents per share, which missed the estimate of 78 cents per share.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

These Analysts Revise Price Targets On Tesla After Upbeat Q2 Earnings

Tesla Inc TSLA posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Second-quarter deliveries were 254,695, up 27% year-over-year. Tesla shares rose 3.2% to $766.25 in pre-market trading. Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Tesla following the release of results. B of A Securities raised...
STOCKS
insideevs.com

Elon Musk Calls Tesla's Prices "Embarrassing," Blames Inflation

It seems every time we get Tesla's new pricing situated on our site, the automaker raises prices yet again. It has almost become comical how many times the electric automaker has raised its prices just this year alone. CEO Elon Musk agrees, admitting that Tesla's prices are at embarrassing levels.
BUSINESS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million

Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
OMAHA, NE
Reuters

Reuters

505K+
Followers
344K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy