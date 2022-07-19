ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring, MN

New Cold Spring Baseball Park Cages Expect to Have Regional Draw

By Alex Svejkovsky
 3 days ago
COLD SPRING -- Fundraising efforts are in full swing to bring a new field house to the Cold Spring Baseball Park. The Cold Spring Baseball Association is planning to build the facility next to the baseball field where there is currently a skating park and a basketball court. Association...

WJON

Legion Baseball Scores And Schedule – July 22nd, 2022

The Foley Legion defeated their Sub-State rivals the Sartell Legion, backed by five timely hits, including two home runs and a double. The game was tied in the top of the fifth when the Foley legion got a huge two run home run. They played very good defense in support of their starting pitcher, lefty Ryan Chmielewski. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up just three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.
FOLEY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Storms possible Saturday, greatest risk across eastern Minnesota

(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that Saturday is looking to have a good shot at seeing some strong to severe storms. They say that this is especially a concern in eastern Minnesota to western Wisconsin by the early afternoon to early evening. Officials say that all hazard types are...
CHANHASSEN, MN
WJON

The Weekender: Rock The Riverside, Music in the Gardens and More!

ST. CLOUD -- There is a lot happening throughout central Minnesota this weekend. Head to Sauk Rapids for their Rock The Riverside concert, enjoy an afternoon of Art in the Gardens, check out GREAT Theatre's production of Grease, see your favorite country music artist in Cold Spring at FireFest and enjoy Music in the Gardens. Read more in The Weekender!
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Cold Spring, MN
WJON

Former 400 Club Reopening Under New Management

ROCKVILLE -- An iconic supper club near Rockville that has been closed for a few years is reopening under new management. The former 400 Club on Pleasant Lake is reopening as Holly's Lakeside Bar & Grill. Owner and General Manager Marlene Mattei says they are in the process of renovating...
WJON

MnDOT Holding Highway 23 South Gap Public Meeting

NEW LONDON -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding an in-person public meeting on the Highway 23 South Gap project. It is a four-lane expansion of Highway 23 between Paynesville and New London and is the final phase of the project The South Gap will be completed in 2023.
NEW LONDON, MN
mspmag.com

A $15 Million Listing on Lake Minnetonka

Where to start talking about (or looking at) the $15.2 million listing that just went on the market on Lake Minnetonka? Perhaps the private peninsula with nearly 1,700 footage on Wayzata Bay? Or the two kitchens (because everyone needs a secondary catering kitchen, right?) which were finalists in a kitchen design contest? Or possibly the panoramic lake views from nearly every room?
MINNETONKA, MN
mprnews.org

Tour TV legend Don Shelby's ultra-green Excelsior home

Former WCCO news anchor and climate advocate Don Shelby recently gave Climate Cast a tour of his Excelsior home. From 80-foot wells, to a secret passageway leading to a state-of-the-art geothermal system, to a stone statue signifying the people most at risk from climate change, Shelby built a home meant to inspire others to act.
EXCELSIOR, MN
#Baseball Park#Baseball Field#Baseball Players#Skate Park#Cages
WJON

Wisconsin Woman Run Over By Train in Delano

DELANO -- A Wisconsin woman was taken to the hospital after she was run over by a train early Friday morning. The incident happened just after 2:00 a.m. in the area of 4th Street South and Franklin Avenue in Delano. Authorities arrived to find the woman, 51-year-old Heather Sinkel of...
DELANO, MN
WJON

Xcel Wants New Power Line from Becker to Marshall

MINNEAPOLIS -- Xcel Energy wants to install a new power line stretching 140 miles from the Sherco Power Plant in Becker to the Marshall area in Lyon County. Southwest Minnesota is home to some of the most productive wind resources in the country, while the Sherco plant is still scheduled to be retired later this decade. The power line would just use Xcel's current grid interconnections at its massive Sherco power complex in Becker.
BECKER, MN
WJON

How the Town of Marty Got Its Name

The town of Marty is an unincorporated community in Maine Prairie Township in Stearns Count just north of Kimball. This time in WJON's "Small Town Friday" feature Marty is in focus. I talked with lifelong Marty resident Roy Loesch. John Decker from the Stearns History Museum says Marty got it's name in the late 1890s when Bishop Martin Marty was on his way to Holy Cross Church to dedicate the church when he passed away of natural causes. The community chose to name the town after the Bishop.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

Woman hit by train in Delano, severely injured

DELANO, Minn. -- A woman was severely injured after she was hit by a train northwest of the Twin Cities, police say.Officers responded to a call around 2:07 a.m. Friday to a report of a woman injured by a moving train around Fourth Street South and Franklin Avenue East. Upon arrival, they found a 51-year-old woman from Webster, Wis., lying on the railroad tracks.Police say she had been crossing the tracks with two others and tried to cross between two train cars parked on the tracks. The train began moving and the woman fell and became stuck below the moving train.Responders on the scene gave the woman lifesaving procedures before transporting her to Hennepin County Medical Center.
DELANO, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

River rescue in central Minnesota ends with an arrest

(Sartell, MN) -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says around 9:30 p.m. Monday emergency responders were called on a report of a woman in the river tubing and being swept away in the current. The tuber's friend said the last time she saw her -- she was grabbing onto branches trying to not get taken further down river. While responders were entering the water the friend's phone rang and it was the tuber. She was found in thick brush along a steep bank and brought up to safety.
SARTELL, MN
annandaleadvocate.com

Dr. Mary A. Stiles

Dr. Mary A. Stiles, age 78, of St. Cloud, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, at St. Benedict’s Senior Living Community in St. Cloud. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Annandale, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury, Maryland. Local services will be live-streamed on the funeral home website. Dr. Mary Ann Stiles was born June 1, 1944, in Manhattan, Kansas to Norman and Martha (Pattison) Stiles. Growing up, the family moved frequently along with her father’s work. She attended Pennsylvania State University where she earned her undergraduate degree. She earned her Master’s degree in Science and her Doctorate in Medicine, both from the University of Missouri Medical School. Dr. Stiles completed an internal medicine residency at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. She established Heart of the Lakes Clinic in 1975, a private practice in Annandale; she sold the practice in 1982 to Buffalo Clinic. She continued to work for Buffalo Clinic until 1988. She then practiced in St. Cloud where she joined with Heartland Clinic, which later merged with CentraCare. After 31 years in medicine, Dr. Stiles retired in 2006. Dr. Stiles was a pioneer in medicine in central Minnesota as the first female doctor to serve on the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital. She was passionate about the future of medicine and supported the Pennsylvania State Eberly College of Science, where a room was named in honor of her. Mary was a champion for the communities that she became a part of and proudly supported many organizations. In addition to caring for others in her successful medical career, Mary enjoyed animals, traveling, cooking, listening to music, singing, and playing cards. She is survived by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Martha Stiles; and brother, Thomas Stiles. Memorials are preferred to Green Acres Animal Rescue of St. Augusta. Pastor Todd Nelsen will officiate at the service. Music for the service will be provided by Kelly Mosenden. Arrangements are entrusted with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. The obituary, tribute wall, video tribute and funeral webcast are or will be online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
ANNANDALE, MN
WJON

Melrose Referendum for New Career and Technical Classes, Pool

MELROSE -- There is a bond referendum this summer in the Melrose school district. The district is asking for $29.94 million to help pay for upgrades to the school that was originally built in 1969. Superintendent Greg Winter says one of the focus areas would be an expansion of the...
MELROSE, MN
WJON

Got $9 Million? This House on Lake Minnetonka is Still for Sale

I love looking at real estate listings at houses that there is no way I can afford. I don't know why I want to torture myself this way, but I do find it kind of fun to dream. The only way I would be able to afford something like this would be to win the lottery and then have to hire a staff to keep the place clean. It's huge.
GREENWOOD, MN
WJON

Bergstrom Gives Update on Pleasantview Transition

SAUK RAPIDS -- The change over from the old Pleasantview to the new building is full steam ahead this summer. The old building has been knocked down and is just a pile of rubble. Sauk Rapids-Rice Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says they are still on track with their timeline. Right now...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Bring Me The News

Anoka father-of-four killed in crash on Highway 169 in Champlin

The father of an Anoka family-of-six was killed when a driver crossed the median and collided with his vehicle on Highway 169 in Champlin on Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 37-year-old Adam M. Madsen was driving a Hyundai Accent southbound on Hwy. 169 around 12:30 p.m. when a woman behind the wheel of a Toyota RAV4 going northbound on Hwy. 169 veered left to avoid slowing traffic at 117th Ave.
CHAMPLIN, MN
