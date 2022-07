MOSCOW, Idaho – The oldest continuous college basketball rivalry in the country is coming to an end. Washington State and Idaho have played each other at least once a season since 1906, 277 games over 116 years, with the Cougars holding a 167-110 advantage in the series. WSU, however, has declined numerous overtures from the Vandals to continue the series, and no game between the two will be played this season.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO