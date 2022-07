A day after designating Michael Perez for assignment, the Pittsburgh Pirates traded the catcher to the New York Mets for cash considerations on Saturday. Perez, 29, has been a solid defensive catcher throughout his MLB career, but a lackluster threat as a batter. In 39 games with the Pirates this season, Perez is batting .150 with six home runs and 11 RBI. Behind the plate, he allowed only one passed ball in 294.2 innings.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO