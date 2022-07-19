ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GazetteXtra

South Beloit swim club encourages pool safety

By By SARA MYERS Adams Publishing Group
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jzXU5_0glFfUCC00

SOUTH BELOIT—For Tanner Stoffreg, owner of Catch the Wave Swim Club in South Beloit, swimming safety is the most important aspect of why he and his staff do what they do.

The swim club teaches children from age 3 months to 12 years how to swim, which it has been doing for years. Stories like that of swim student Mason Mazurkiewicz in an unattended pool is the reason why swimming lessons are important to Stoffreg.

A recorded voicemail message from Tim Mazurkiewicz is on Catch the Wave’s YouTube channel in full. The message details how grateful the father was that he and his wife decided to get their son swimming lessons, after they found their son alone in a pool.

“Mason jumped in the pool yesterday without anyone seeing him and was left unattended for several minutes. My wife and I freaked out but we ended up finding him in the pool and he was laying in there doing the back float that you taught him and I just want to say thank you,” Mazurkiewicz said in the voicemail.

You can then hear the father get emotional and say, “You helped save our child’s life.”

Every year in the United States there are about 3,960 fatal drownings, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC also reports more children ages 1 to 4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except for birth defects.

Stoffreg explains that the swim club is a bit different in how they teach swimming because it’s more of a “survival school.”

“Everything we do focuses around the event where a child falls under the water without a parent or guardian around, that they would at least be able to come up to the surface and call out,” Stoffreg said.

The swim club also offers lifeguard training, but the training is currently reserved for club staff since there’s certification involved in becoming a lifeguard.

There are multiple types of lessons at the swim club include survival curriculum, self-rescue curriculum and a competitive swim team curriculum. The competitive swim team curriculum is geared toward introducing children to the world of competitive swimming in a more motivating and encouraging way. The club has about 15 to 20 swim instructors.

“We always teach here that swim lessons are the last line of defense in regards to drowning and water safety,” Stoffreg said. “The biggest thing that we make sure we’re doing is we have constant supervision in the proper safety equipment.”

He adds that, any time a child has access to a body of water, you have to make sure the child is protected and secure. There are multiple ways to help with that including having motion sensors, infrared camera and even installing alarms.

Catch The Wave also has a summer swim team happening this month for anyone who wants to brush up on their skills or has considered doing swimming as a sport.

More information can be found at catchthewaveswim.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Lessons#Competitive Swimming#Safety Equipment#Water Safety#Sports#Outdoor Info#Local Life#What To Do#Catch The Wave Swim Club#Mason#Cdc
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy