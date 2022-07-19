South Beloit swim club encourages pool safety

SOUTH BELOIT—For Tanner Stoffreg, owner of Catch the Wave Swim Club in South Beloit, swimming safety is the most important aspect of why he and his staff do what they do.

The swim club teaches children from age 3 months to 12 years how to swim, which it has been doing for years. Stories like that of swim student Mason Mazurkiewicz in an unattended pool is the reason why swimming lessons are important to Stoffreg.

A recorded voicemail message from Tim Mazurkiewicz is on Catch the Wave’s YouTube channel in full. The message details how grateful the father was that he and his wife decided to get their son swimming lessons, after they found their son alone in a pool.

“Mason jumped in the pool yesterday without anyone seeing him and was left unattended for several minutes. My wife and I freaked out but we ended up finding him in the pool and he was laying in there doing the back float that you taught him and I just want to say thank you,” Mazurkiewicz said in the voicemail.

You can then hear the father get emotional and say, “You helped save our child’s life.”

Every year in the United States there are about 3,960 fatal drownings, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC also reports more children ages 1 to 4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except for birth defects.

Stoffreg explains that the swim club is a bit different in how they teach swimming because it’s more of a “survival school.”

“Everything we do focuses around the event where a child falls under the water without a parent or guardian around, that they would at least be able to come up to the surface and call out,” Stoffreg said.

The swim club also offers lifeguard training, but the training is currently reserved for club staff since there’s certification involved in becoming a lifeguard.

There are multiple types of lessons at the swim club include survival curriculum, self-rescue curriculum and a competitive swim team curriculum. The competitive swim team curriculum is geared toward introducing children to the world of competitive swimming in a more motivating and encouraging way. The club has about 15 to 20 swim instructors.

“We always teach here that swim lessons are the last line of defense in regards to drowning and water safety,” Stoffreg said. “The biggest thing that we make sure we’re doing is we have constant supervision in the proper safety equipment.”

He adds that, any time a child has access to a body of water, you have to make sure the child is protected and secure. There are multiple ways to help with that including having motion sensors, infrared camera and even installing alarms.

Catch The Wave also has a summer swim team happening this month for anyone who wants to brush up on their skills or has considered doing swimming as a sport.

More information can be found at catchthewaveswim.com.