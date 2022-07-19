4 Detroit Shops Helping You & the City Grow Naturally

As a lifelong city resident and Founder of the City Institute, Jeanette Pierce is arguably one of the most knowledgeable individuals when it comes to the history and current innovation, happenings, and great places in Detroit. This mother of triplets grew up in the Morningside neighborhood of the city, earned a bachelor’s of arts degree in communication from Aquinas College, and hasn’t stopped since. In addition to being an owner of non-profits, she serves on the Board of Michigan Municipal League Foundation and the Detroit Historical Society, was honored by Crain’s Detroit Business as one of the Top Forty under 40, by DBusiness Magazine as a Thirty in their 30’s, was awarded the Leadership Detroit Moving the Needle Award and the Shining Light Future Leader Award from the Detroit Free Press as well as receiving many other recognitions and awards. Needless to say, she knows Detroit!

