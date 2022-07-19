ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Does Amazon Alexa’s Drop In Feature Work?

Cover picture for the articleDid you know you can use your Amazon Echo smart speaker like a whole-house intercom? Alexa's Drop In feature turns each of your Echo devices—and the Alexa smartphone app—into two-way walkie-talkies you can use to talk with other Echo devices. Read on to learn how to set...

makeuseof.com

8 Types of Android Apps You Should Delete From Your Phone

There aren't many things as convenient as downloading apps on your phone. No matter your needs, there's probably an app available for it on the Google Play Store. However, this convenience is also the very thing that can end up making your phone slow and laggy. Over the years, your...
tvinsider.com

3 Ways to Hear Dialogue Better on TV

Do you have a hard time hearing characters over big action sequences like in Stranger Things? Are closed captions your go-to fix? There might be another option. Below, we’re breaking down a few ways you can improve the intake of dialogue on TV ranging from adjusting your settings to using headphones.
shefinds

Should You Clear Your iPhone Cache? Yes, And Tech Experts Explain How.

Clearing the cache on your iPhone or computer may be one of those things you do out of habit without ever really understanding why you even do it. Conversely, maybe you’re the type of iPhone user who last cleared your cache — oh, never ago. There’s never a better time than now to start developing a better phone maintenance routine — and clearing your cache should be a part of that regimen. If you’ve ever asked yourself: should you clear your iPhone cache? The answer is: absolutely. Here one tech expert explains how to do it.
makeuseof.com

The 15 Most Popular Free Apps Everyone Needs on Their Android Phone

There are millions of apps available on the Google Play Store, which makes it tricky to know which ones are worth downloading. To help you out, we've separated the wheat from the chaff and compiled a list of the best and most popular free apps that you need on your Android phone. We haven't included Google's apps here, since they likely came with your device.
MotorBiscuit

Which Car Windshield Wipers Are the Best for 2022?

Windshield wipers are as important as any other car safety feature. You should replace your wiper blades every six to 12 months, depending upon where you live. Though swapping out old wipers for new ones is a simple maintenance task, you don’t want to waste your money on flimsy replacements. If your car’s blades are overdue for a change, check out four of the best car windshield wipers of 2022, according to Motor1.
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on Android Phones

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
makeuseof.com

How to Use Advanced Settings on the Amazon Fire TV Stick

Once you have finished the initial setup of your Amazon Fire TV Stick, there are many useful or necessary settings to get the most out of your streaming experience. If you have a data cap on your internet usage, you might want to be notified before you go over your limit. It's also good to know other seemingly easy tasks, like turning off your Fire TV Stick, forcing an update, or putting the Fire TV Stick to sleep.
CNET

Yes, You Can Buy Good Wine for Cheap. Here's What to Look For

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. To be clear, there are cheap wines, and there are value wines. Cheap wines are those that may only set you back a few bucks, but whose quality is… well… questionable. Value wines, on the other hand, can have a wide range of prices, from genuinely inexpensive to kinda pricey, but that over-deliver at whatever price they are. Cara Patricia is a sommelier and co-owner of San Francisco's DecantSF and shared some value wine-buying tips over email recently. "If (the price) seems too good to be true, it is," she said. "Wine can be cheap, but it has a cost."
The Windows Club

How to print screen without PrintScreen button

In this post, we show you how to take a screenshot without the Print Screen button. You can print screen without PrintScreen button by using any one of these alternative methods. There could be times when the PrintScreen button might not be working, and as a result, you would not be able to capture screenshots. In such situations, you can follow these suggestions to print the screen without the PrintScreen button on your keyboard. Here are multiple methods enlisted so that you can follow one of them as per your requirements.
makeuseof.com

How to Get the Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk Feature for Free

Have you ever wondered what kind of content the rich and famous regularly consume? With Apple Fitness+, you don't have to guess any longer with its curated audio content from influential and interesting people. Designed to make walking more enjoyable, the Time to Walk feature is like having a successful...
Apartment Therapy

This Champagne Coupe Set Is So Pretty, You’d Never Guess It Was $24 from Amazon

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. One home decor trend I’ve been seeing everywhere recently? Colored glassware. And while there’s no shortage of stylish selections from most modern home brands or even thrift stores, there’s one shopping spot where I came across one of THE most luxe-for-less, bar-cart-worthy designs: Amazon.
makeuseof.com

How Netflix's Add a Home Feature Works

Netflix is introducing an Add a Home feature, a new way of cracking down on password sharing. Add a Home will launch in select countries where the streaming service is available starting August 2022. Here's how the Add a Home feature will work. Netflix Is Introducing Add a Home. Netflix...
ZDNet

How to update all of your Apple devices

Here's a quick, simple, and no-nonsense way to update your Apple devices. It is recommended to be on a stable Wi-Fi connection to update, and note that some updates are not available over a cellular connection. Also, make sure that devices are on charge, or you have a charger handy...
