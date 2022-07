A convicted felon is accused of carrying a firearm away from the scene of a Coralville shooting that killed a three-year-old child. Witnesses told investigators that 33-year-old Chris Gordon was seen fleeing the scene of a July 3rd shooting on Boston Way that killed three-year-old Damaria Sanders. Gordon was allegedly carrying the gun used in the shooting, although arrest records do not indicate if he is suspected of firing the weapon. Gordon has a 2014 felony conviction out of Illinois, and is thus unable to legally carry a firearm.

CORALVILLE, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO