Mental Health

The New 988 Mental Health Hotline Is Now Live To Help With Mental Health Emergencies [WATCH]

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
 3 days ago

Our counselor Yunetta Spring shares the new information that the new 988 mental health hotline is now live.

Spring shares that this is the new 911 to mental health issues. The mental health crisis hotline will connect callers with trained mental health counselors instead of a dispatcher sending police, firefighters, or paramedics. This is super important to minority communities to avoid negative interactions with the police. Hear the video below to hear more about Minority Mental Health Month and the new 988 number.

The New 988 Mental Health Hotline Is Now Live To Help With Mental Health Emergencies [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

marketplace.org

As the 988 mental health crisis line goes live, advocates worry it may not be ready

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 1-800-237-8255. The U.S. faces significant mental health challenges, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. There’s a shortage of mental health workers, facilities and programs to provide care. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly 1 in 5 Americans — 52.9 million people — live with some form of mental illness, and, in 2020, fewer than half received treatment.
OREGON STATE
morningbrew.com

New 988 number for mental health crisis hotline

Today, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is getting a three-digit makeover that has been in the works for over two years. Individuals experiencing a mental health crisis can now call or text 988—a much shorter, more memorable option than the 11 digits used previously—to access mental health professionals. Still, some experts worry that the new number, which is intended to make the service more accessible, is undercut by a lack of resources available once that number is reached.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

3 Positive Mental Health Outcomes from the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 prompted changes to how mental health care is delivered. Increased awareness of anxiety, depression, and other emotional health challenges helped de-stigmatize mental healthcare. Online therapy makes care more accessible and enables greater continuity of care. Leverage these changes to empower patients to take ownership of their mental health and...
MENTAL HEALTH
Person
Rickey Smiley
Next Avenue

The Challenges of Aging with Disabilities

From physical disabilities to so-called invisible disabilities, such as depression or anxiety, older adults often struggle to age well with these myriad disabilities. Aging can be challenging. Older adults often deal with a variety of health and social issues. Many live on a fixed income in this ever more expensive country. They often face loneliness and isolation, conditions that were exacerbated during the COVID pandemic.
HEALTH
Essence

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Launches 3-Digit Hotline

The hotline was started as an alternative to 911 to help with mental health crises. On July 16, the United States launched its first nationwide mental health crisis hotline. Anyone in need of assistance can now dial these three digits: 988. The hotline is open for phone calls, texting and includes a Veteran Crisis Line by pressing 1.
HEALTH
Upworthy

Strangers offer free mental health care to those affected by devastating Fourth of July attack

As yet another mass shooting turned what was supposed to be a patriotic celebration turned into a day of tragedy and fear earlier this month, Alexandra Kaehler, an interior designer from Winnetka, Illinois, felt compelled to do something for those most affected by the tragedy. Kaehler took to Instagram on July 5—the day after the mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park killed seven people and injured dozens more—to crowdsource a list of accessible mental health therapists to whom people could reach out. The mom of three also offered to pay for mental health services for those who needed help but couldn't afford it.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
BBC

'Drug addiction needs care and support, not stigmatisation and discrimination'

The head of Scotland's drug deaths taskforce has called for an overhaul of addiction services and reform of drugs laws to halt overdose deaths. David Strang made the comments as the Scottish government-established group published its final report. "This is an issue of addiction which needs treatment and care... not...
HEALTH
Fortune

5 ways parents can help protect their kids’ mental health at college

When it comes to picking a college, it’s typical for parents and students to pour over metrics like graduation rates, financial aid support, and post-grad job placement. The college campus is scrutinized, dining hall food reviewed, academic programs evaluated, and professors rated. But there’s little information readily available about...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

My Bipolar Life: Service, Crisis, and Recovery

This is Part 1 of a four-part series telling the story of a general’s service and success, followed by mental health disaster and recovery, then new life. The purpose is to raise understanding, build hope, and help abolish the stigma. Part 1: A career in crisis. “You’ve done an...
WASHINGTON, DC
bloomberglaw.com

Suicide Prevention Hotline to Fully Transition to 988 by July 16

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline will fully transition to the three-digit 988 number by July 16, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday. This transition from a 10-digit number, which was authorized by the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act, represents a three-year effort by HHS, the Federal Communications Commission, and the Department of Veterans Affairs, HHS said.
HEALTH
