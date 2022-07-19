ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Adams among 16 members of Congress arrested during abortion rights protest at Supreme Court

By Jeff Reeves, Kayla Morton
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – Rep. Alma Adams (NC-12) was one of 16 members of Congress arrested Tuesday during an abortion rights protest at the Supreme Court.

A tweet from Adams’ verified account reported her arrest early Tuesday afternoon. The U.S. Capitol Police later confirmed 34 total arrests were made for “ Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding .”

The Democratic lawmaker tweeted just before noon saying she would be taking part in a reproductive freedom and abortion rights protest with the Democratic Women’s Caucus.

“We will not be silent as our fundamental rights are under attack,” Adams’ tweet said.

CBS News reports protesters were blocking First Street NE near the Capitol building. Capitol police said they issued the standard three warnings before beginning the arrests.

A spokesperson for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confirmed she was among those arrested.

Adams represents North Carolina’s 12th district, which is made up of parts of Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties.

In addition to Adams and Ocasio-Cortez, multiple reports confirmed democratic representatives Ilhan Omar (Minnesota), Ayanna Pressley (Massachusetts), Jackie Speier (California), Bonnie Watson Coleman (New Jersey), Cori Bush (Missouri), Veronica Escobar (Texas) and Carolyn Maloney (New York) were also arrested.

Reports said Capitol Police began arresting reps at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Further details were not immediately available.

thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MSNBC

Rep. Plaskett: Trump “Changed the permit” that allowed for Capitol riot

Cassidy Hutchinson, ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ former top aide, delivered a stunning testimony that revealed most intimate details yet about how the ex-president and his inner circle reacted during the January 6th attack on the capitol. Former impeachment manager Rep. Stacey Plaskett tells Ali Velshi that Hutchinson’s testimony adds to what they laid out during the impeachment hearings, as well as revealed that Trump was made aware of the 1/6 crowd having weapons but egged them on anyway. We should be reminded that “Donald Trump changed the permit,” says Plaskett. “The individuals were supposed to remain by the ellipse during the rally” and Trump changed the permit so that they could go to the Capitol.July 2, 2022.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley demands Democrats hold hearing to discuss banning Nancy Pelosi, her colleagues and their spouses from trading stocks after her husband Paul buying 20,000 shares in semiconductor firm

Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter asking Democrats to hold a hearing on banning stock trading for lawmakers and their spouses after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband recently made a questionable purchase in a semiconductor firm. The Missouri Republican wrote to Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who chairs the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Minnesota

Rep. Ilhan Omar among 16 lawmakers arrested at protest outside Supreme Court

WASHINGTON -- Rep. Ilhan Omar was arrested while protesting outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday, her staff tells WCCO.The protest was over the court's recent reversal of Roe v. Wade. Omar later released a statement on Twitter, saying she was arrested "while participating in a civil disobedience action" and says she will continue to do everything in her power to "raise the alarm about the assault on our reproductive rights!"She also shared video of her walking from the protest with her arms behind her back. In an interview with WCCO's Esme Murphy, Omar says she was given a ticket and will have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

AOC, Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush’s offices among the first to unionise on Capitol Hill

Some of the most progressive members of Congress’s offices are among the first within the Capitol to unionise, as House legislation allowing organizing comes into effect. The offices of Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Cori Bush of Missouri, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia of Illinois, Ro Khanna of California, Ted Lieu of California, Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico and Andy Levin of Michigan all voted to unionise.
CALIFORNIA STATE
