A dead humpback whale washed up on a Northern California beach over the weekend, drawing crowds from across the Bay Area to see the massive mammal's carcass up close. "It's pretty amazing to see the size of it," said Cupertino resident Donny Garber, who drove to Pacifica to show his grandkids the 40-foot long whale. "There is a whole world out there we don't comprehend that is beyond the shore."

CUPERTINO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO