Chemistry

Tracking carrier and exciton dynamics in mixed-cation lead mixed-halide perovskite thin films

By Qing Chang
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMixed-cation lead mixed-halide perovskites simultaneously possess structural stability and high power conversion efficiency. A thorough study of both carrier and exciton dynamics is needed to understand the photophysical properties that underpin its superior photovoltaic performance. By utilizing a broadband transient absorption spectroscopy, we observe the carrier and exciton dynamics in a...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

The near-global ocean mesoscale eddy atmospheric-oceanic-biological interaction observational dataset

Amongst the variety of oceanic processes running the gamut of spatiotemporal scales, mesoscale eddies are the most common and often have region-specific characteristics. The large kinetic energy inherent to eddies themselves is a strong modulator of the global climate, ocean circulation, productivity, and freshwater transport. This study uses multi-source satellite remote sensing observation data to construct a multi-parameter eddy dataset for the 1993"“2019 period, which differs significantly from a few of previous published eddy datasets that include only basic sea surface eddy physical features. Eddies within the dataset have life cycles of greater than four weeks, and their corresponding sea surface chlorophyll, sea surface temperature, and wind fields are provided. Atmospheric and oceanic variables are used to present a comprehensive picture of a given mesoscale eddy's impact on the local physical, but also biological environment. The dataset would find immense value in research on mesoscale eddies, their impact on the atmosphere, and related biological processes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An investigation into the effects of soil and fastener-freezing on ground vibrations induced by high-speed train in frozen regions

With the expansion of high-speed railway network in the world, it is inevitable for railways to pass through seasonal frozenÂ regions. Since in a seasonal frozenÂ region the ground can have significantly different mechanical properties between the freezing season and the warm season, train-induced ground vibration is also season-dependent but it has not received enough attention up to now. This paper gives an investigation into the effects of soil and fastener-freezing on ground vibrations induced by high-speed train in frozen regions. Based on the well-established relationships between soil mechanical properties and freezing temperature, a frozen ground is shown to be still represented by a layered ground and therefore, previously developed models for predicting ground vibration generated by a train running along a track resting on a layered ground can be readily applied. The effects of low temperature on the dynamical properties of fasteners are also considered. Results show that, due to the increased Young's modulus at freezing condition, the vibration level of a frozen ground near the track is lower than that of the non-frozen counterpart. However, well away from the track, the vibration level of the frozen ground is much stronger than that of the non-frozen one, mainly due to the much-reduced loss factor of the frozen ground, which results in slower attenuation of vibration with propagating distance. Results also show that, the difference in ground vibration between a frozen ground and its non-frozen counterpart is mainly caused by freezing of the ground. The emphasis of this study lies in making clear the characteristics of train-induced ground vibration in frozen regions and the differences between frozen and non-frozen regions, providing some new fundamental insights about this practical problem, which have significant engineering guidance and application value.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

In-plane strain engineering in ultrathin noble metal nanosheets boosts the intrinsic electrocatalytic hydrogen evolution activity

Strain has been shown to modulate the electronic structure of noble metal nanomaterials and alter their catalytic performances. Since strain is spatially dependent, it is challenging to expose the active strained interfaces by structural engineering with atomic precision. Herein, we report a facile method to manipulate the planar strain in ultrathin noble metal nanosheets by constructing amorphous"“crystalline phase boundaries that can expose the active strained interfaces. Geometric-phase analysis and electron diffraction profile demonstrate the in-plane amorphous"“crystalline boundaries can induce about 4% surface tensile strain in the nanosheets. The strained Ir nanosheets display substantially enhanced intrinsic activity toward the hydrogen evolution reaction electrocatalysis with a turnover frequency value 4.5-fold higher than the benchmark Pt/C catalyst. Density functional theory calculations verify that the tensile strain optimizes the d-band states and hydrogen adsorption properties of the strained Ir nanosheets to improve catalysis. Furthermore, the in-plane strain engineering method is demonstrated to be a general approach to boost the hydrogen evolution performance of Ru and Rh nanosheets.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Dynamical topological phase realized in a trapped-ion quantum simulator

Nascent platforms for programmable quantum simulation offer unprecedented access to new regimes of far-from-equilibrium quantum many-body dynamics in almost isolated systems. Here achieving precise control over quantum many-body entanglement is an essential task for quantum sensing and computation. Extensive theoretical work indicates that these capabilities can enable dynamical phases and critical phenomena that show topologically robust methods to create, protect and manipulate quantum entanglement that self-correct against large classes of errors. However, so far, experimental realizations have been confined to classical (non-entangled) symmetry-breaking orders1,2,3,4,5. In this work, we demonstrate an emergent dynamical symmetry-protected topological phase6, in a quasiperiodically driven array of ten 171Yb+ hyperfine qubits in Quantinuum's System Model H1 trapped-ion quantum processor7. This phase shows edge qubits that are dynamically protected from control errors, cross-talk and stray fields. Crucially, this edge protection relies purely on emergent dynamical symmetries that are absolutely stable to generic coherent perturbations. This property is special to quasiperiodically driven systems: as we demonstrate, the analogous edge states of a periodically driven qubit array are vulnerable to symmetry-breaking errors and quickly decohere. Our work paves the way for implementation of more complex dynamical topological orders8,9 that would enable error-resilient manipulation of quantum information.
SCIENCE
#Exciton#Perovskite#Halide#Solar Cell Efficiency
Nature.com

Confined molecular catalysts provide an alternative interpretation to the electrochemically reversible demetallation of copper complexes

Arising from Z. Weng et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-02819-7 (2018) Metal phthalocyanines and porphyrins are among the most popular molecular catalysts for the electrochemical reduction of CO2. Recently, some copper-based complexes from these ligand families have been reported to promote the formation of methane and even ethylene at a high rate, an unprecedented property for a molecular catalyst1. More recently, operando X-ray Absorption Spectroscopy studies revealed that under cathodic conditions, small copper nanoparticles were forming from complex demetallation and were responsible for the catalysis2. The same studies claimed that the molecular Cu complexes are electrochemically reassembled when the electrode potential goes back to anodic value. Herein, we bring a different interpretation to the latter point, in accordance with all experimental data provided in the original article. Our interpretation accounts for the presence of electrochemically inert metal complexes confined inside the catalytic film and calls for a reassessment of some well-established views.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Ultra-wide-band millimeter-wave generator using spin torque oscillator with strong interlayer exchange couplings

Recent increased development interest in millimeter-wave oscillator devices has necessitated realization of small oscillators with high frequency, wide frequency tunability, and room-temperature operation. Spin-torque oscillators (STOs) are fascinating candidates for such applications because of their nanometer size and suitability for room-temperature operation. However, their oscillation frequency and tunable range are limited to the order of 100Â MHz"“10Â GHz. Here, we propose use of bilinear (J1) and biquadratic (J2) interlayer exchange couplings between ferromagnets in STOs to overcome these problems. The bilinear coupling contributes to oscillation frequency enhancement, whereas the biquadratic coupling facilitates frequency tunability via a current. Using micromagnetic simulation with parameters estimated from a material with small saturation magnetization, for J1"‰="‰0 and J2"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰1.0Â mJ/m2, respectively, we find that the STO exhibits high frequency from 23 to 576Â GHz and that its tunability reaches 61Â GHz/(1011Â A/m2) for current densities of"‰âˆ’"‰0.5 to"‰âˆ’"‰9.5"‰Ã—"‰1011Â A/m2. An analytical theory based on the macrospin model is also developed, which exhibits good quantitative agreement with the micromagnetic simulations. These results introduce new possibilities for spintronics applications in high-frequency devices such as next-generation mobile communications.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Super-resolved fluorescence imaging of peripheral nerve

Traditional histopathologic evaluation of peripheral nerve employs brightfield microscopy with diffraction limited resolution of"‰~"‰250Â nm. Though electron microscopy yields nanoscale resolution of the nervous system, sample preparation is costly and the technique is incompatible with living samples. Super-resolution microscopy (SRM) comprises a set of imaging techniques that permit nanoscale resolution of fluorescent objects using visible light. The advent of SRM has transformed biomedical science in establishing non-toxic means for investigation of nanoscale cellular structures. Herein, sciatic nerve sections from GFP-variant expressing mice, and regenerating human nerve from cross-facial autografts labelled with a myelin-specific fluorescent dye were imaged by super-resolution radial fluctuation microscopy, stimulated emission depletion microscopy, and structured illumination microscopy. Super-resolution imaging of axial cryosections of murine sciatic nerves yielded robust visualization myelinated and unmyelinated axons. Super-resolution imaging of axial cryosections of human cross-facial nerve grafts demonstrated enhanced resolution of small-caliber thinly-myelinated regenerating motor axons. Resolution and contrast enhancement afforded by super-resolution imaging techniques enables visualization of unmyelinated axons, regenerating axons, cytoskeleton ultrastructure, and neuronal appendages of mammalian peripheral nerves using light microscopes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Logic and memory functions of an inverter comprising reconfigurable double gated feedback field effect transistors

In this study, we propose an inverter consisting of reconfigurable double-gated (DG) feedback field-effect transistors (FBFETs) and examine its logic and memory operations through a mixed-mode technology computer-aided design simulation. The DG FBFETs can be reconfigured to n- or p-channel modes, and these modes exhibit an on/off current ratio of"‰~"‰1012 and a subthreshold swing (SS) of"‰~"‰0.4Â mV/dec. Our study suggests the solution to the output voltage loss, a common problem in FBFET-based inverters; the proposed inverter exhibits the same output logic voltage as the supply voltage in gigahertz frequencies by applying a reset operation between the logic operations. The inverter retains the output logic '1' and '0' states for"‰~"‰21Â s without the supply voltage. The proposed inverter demonstrates the promising potential for logic-in-memory application.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

New systematic study approach of green synthesis CdS thin film via Salvia dye

In this study, we aimed to increase the knowledge regarding the response mechanisms which were associated with the formation of CdS thin films. CdS thin film remains the most appealing alternative for many researchers, as it has been a capable buffer material for effect in film based polycrystalline solar cells (CdTe, CIGSe, CZTS). The Linker Assisted and Chemical Bath Deposition (LA-CBD) technique, which combines the Linker Assisted (LA) technique and the chemical bath deposition (CBD) method for forming high quality CdS thin film, was presented as an efficient and novel hybrid sensitization technique. CdS films were bound to soda lime with the help of electrostatic forces, which led to the formation of the intermediate complexes [Cd (NH3)4]2+ that helped in the collision of these complexes with a soda lime slide. Salvia dye and as a linker molecule 3-Mercaptopropionic acid (MPA) was used in the one step fabrication technique. Optical results showed that the bandgap varied in the range of (2.50 to 2.17) eV. Morphological properties showed a homogeneous distribution of the particles that aspherical in shape in the CdS"‰+"‰MPA"‰+"‰Salvia dye films. This technique significantly affected on the electrical characterizations of CdS films after the annealing process. The CdS"‰+"‰Ag"‰+"‰MPA"‰+"‰Salvia dye films showed the maximum carrier concentration and minimum resistivity, as 5.64"‰Ã—"‰10 18Â cmâˆ’3 and 0.83 Î© cm respectively.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Reeling it in: how DNA topology drives loop extrusion by condensin

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. Structural maintenance of chromosomes (SMC) complexes such as condensin regulate chromosome organization by extruding loops. A new study uses single-molecule imaging of condensin on supercoiled DNA to understand how condensins navigate the under- and overwound DNA states common throughout the genome. Condensins,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Calcium responses to external mechanical stimuli in the multicellular stage of Dictyostelium discoideum

Calcium acts as a second messenger to regulate many cellular functions, including cell motility. In Dictyostelium discoideum, the cytosolic calcium level oscillates synchronously, and calcium waves propagate through the cell population during the early stages of development, including aggregation. In the unicellular phase, the calcium response through Piezo channels also functions in mechanosensing. However, calcium dynamics during multicellular morphogenesis are still unclear. Here, live imaging of cytosolic calcium revealed that calcium wave propagation, depending on cAMP relay, disappeared at the onset of multicellular body (slug) formation. Later, other forms of occasional calcium bursts and their propagation were observed in both anterior and posterior regions of migrating slugs. This calcium signaling also occurred in response to mechanical stimuli. Two pathways-calcium release from the endoplasmic reticulum via IP3 receptor and calcium influx from outside the cell-were involved in calcium signals induced by mechanical stimuli. These data suggest that calcium signaling is involved in mechanosensing in both the unicellular and multicellular phases of Dictyostelium development using different molecular mechanisms.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Direct observations of pure electron outflow in magnetic reconnection

Magnetic reconnection is a universal process in space, astrophysical, and laboratory plasmas. It alters magnetic field topology and results in energy release to the plasma. Here we report the experimental results of a pure electron outflow in magnetic reconnection, which is not accompanied with ion flows. By controlling an applied magnetic field in a laser produced plasma, we have constructed an experiment that magnetizes the electrons but not the ions. This allows us to isolate the electron dynamics from the ions. Collective Thomson scattering measurements reveal the electron AlfvÃ©nic outflow without ion outflow. The resultant plasmoid and whistler waves are observed with the magnetic induction probe measurements. We observe the unique features of electron-scale magnetic reconnection simultaneously in laser produced plasmas, including global structures, local plasma parameters, magnetic field, and waves.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Conformational heterogeneity of molecules physisorbed on a gold surface at room temperature

A quantitative single-molecule tip-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (TERS) study at room temperature remained a challenge due to the rapid structural dynamics of molecules exposed to air. Here, we demonstrate the hyperspectral TERS imaging of single or a few brilliant cresyl blue (BCB) molecules at room temperature, along with quantitative spectral analyses. Robust chemical imaging is enabled by the freeze-frame approach using a thin Al2O3 capping layer, which suppresses spectral diffusions and inhibits chemical reactions and contamination in air. For the molecules resolved spatially in the TERS image, a clear Raman peak variation up to 7.5 cmâˆ’1 is observed, which cannot be found in molecular ensembles. From density functional theory-based quantitative analyses of the varied TERS peaks, we reveal the conformational heterogeneity at the single-molecule level. This work provides a facile way to investigate the single-molecule properties in interacting media, expanding the scope of single-molecule vibrational spectroscopy studies.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Evaluation of the contact surface between vertebral endplate and 3D printed patient-specific cage vs commercial cage

Biomechanical study. To evaluate the performance of the contact surface for 3D printed patient-specific cages using CT-scan 3D endplate reconstructions in comparison to the contact surface of commercial cages. Previous strategies to improve the surface of contact between the device and the endplate have been employed to attenuate the risk of cage subsidence. Patient-specific cages have been used to help, but only finite-element studies have evaluated the effectiveness of this approach. There is a possible mismatch between the CT-scan endplate image used to generate the cage and the real bony endplate anatomy that could limit the performance of the cages. A cadaveric model is used to investigate the possible mismatch between 3D printed patient-specific cages and the endplate and compare them to commercially available cages (Medtronic Fuse and Capstone). Contact area and contact stress were used as outcomes. When PS cage was compared to the Capstone cage, the mean contact area obtained was 100"‰Â±"‰23.6 mm2 and 57.5"‰Â±"‰13.7 mm2, respectively (p"‰<"‰0.001). When compared to the Fuse cage, the mean contact area was 104.8"‰Â±"‰39.6 mm2 and 55.2"‰Â±"‰35.1 mm2, respectively(p"‰<"‰0.001). Patient-specific cages improve the contact area between the implant and the endplate surface, reducing the contact stress and the risk of implant subsidence during LIF surgeries.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Nature.com

Reflection of vortex beam from relativistic flying mirror

In this study, the change in the angular momentum of a vortex beam after reflection from a relativistic flying mirror is investigated. This change is determined by performing full three-dimensional particle-in-cell simulations. The results confirm that the spin angular momentum and linear momentum carried by the reflected beam are collinear. In addition, we show that the orbital angular momentum is not collinear with the linear momentum carried by the reflected beam owing to the Doppler effect.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Anionic polymerization of nonaromatic maleimide to achieve full-color nonconventional luminescence

Nonconventional or nonconjugated luminophore without polycyclic aromatics or extended Ï€-conjugation is a rising star in the area of luminescent materials. However, continuously tuning the emission color within a broad visible region via rational molecular design remains quite challenging because the mechanism of nonconventional luminescence is not fully understood. Herein, we present a new class of nonconventional luminophores, poly(maleimide)s (PMs), with full-color emission that can be finely regulated by anionic polymerization even at ambient temperature. Interestingly, the general characteristics of nonconventional luminescence, cluster-triggered emission, e.g., concentration-enhanced emission, are not observed in PMs. Instead, PMs have features similar to aggregation-caused quenching due to boosted intra/inter-molecular charge transfer. Such a biocompatible luminescent material synthesized from a low-cost monomer shows great prospects in large-scale production and applications, including security printing, fingerprint identification, metal ion recognition, etc. It also provides a new platform of rational molecular design to achieve full-color nonconventional luminescence without any aromatics.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

On the mixed Kibria"“Lukman estimator for the linear regression model

This paper considers a linear regression model with stochastic restrictions,we propose a new mixed Kibria"“Lukman estimator by combining the mixed estimator and the Kibria"“Lukman estimator.This new estimator is a general estimation, including OLS estimator, mixed estimator and Kibria"“Lukman estimator as special cases. In addition, we discuss the advantages of the new estimator based on MSEM criterion, and illustrate the theoretical results through examples and simulation analysis.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Detection of NO introduced in plasma-irradiated dry lettuce seeds using liquid chromatography-electrospray ionization quantum mass spectrometry (LC-ESI QMS)

Discharge plasma irradiates seeds with reactive oxygen and nitrogen species (RONS). However, RONS introduced in seeds by plasma irradiation have not been successfully detected thus far. This study provides experimental evidence that nitrate ion NO3âˆ’ is introduced in lettuce seeds as RONS upon irradiation with atmospheric-pressure air dielectric barrier discharge plasma. Plasma irradiation for 5Â min promotes seed germination. The components of the plasma-irradiated seeds were examined using electrospray ionization quantum mass spectrometry (ESI QMS), which revealed that the plasma irradiation introduced an ion with a mass of 62Â m/z in detectable amounts. This ion was identified as NO3âˆ’ by liquid chromatography (LC), multiple wavelength detector (MWD), and LC-ESI QMS. A one-dimensional simulation at electron temperature Te"‰="‰1Â eV, electron density Ne"‰="‰1013/m3, and gas temperature Tg"‰="‰300Â K indicated the introduction of NO3âˆ’, involving nitric oxide NO. NO3âˆ’ is one of the most important ions that trigger signal transduction for germination when introduced in seeds. The scanning electron microscopy (SEM) images revealed that there was no change on the surface of the seeds after plasma irradiation. Plasma irradiation is an effective method of introducing NO3âˆ’ in seeds in a dry process without causing damage.
SCIENCE

