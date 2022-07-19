ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Gators to get 5th visit from this 4-star ATH for Friday Night Lights

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j0QXz_0glFRGwA00

Less than two weeks ahead of Florida football’s next big event on the recruiting front, news of more and more of the nation’s top prep prospects accepting their invites to Friday Night Lights and the team cookout at the end of July continues to roll in.

The latest to confirm his intent to attend is four-star athlete Fred Gaskin III from down the road at Vanguard High in Ocala, who is expected to make it to the former event while missing out on the latter due to a schedule conflict with a camp that day.

The 5-foot-11-inch, 182-pound in-state blue-chipper is expected to play a role in the defensive backfield, most likely at safety. He has warmed up well to Florida’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Patrick Toney so far, offering the following to Gators Online after a recent visit.

“His coaching style, I’m not going to lie, is pretty good. He’s really understanding with how players play. He is all about his development. If you listen to what he says and how he explains it, it worked every time he explained something new to me.”

The Gators are currently out front in his recruitment, with other schools such as the Miami Hurricanes, Penn State Nittany Lions and South Carolina Gamecocks also in the mix, among others.

Gaskin is currently ranked No. 141 overall and No. 19 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite, while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 162 and 12, respectively. Florida currently has a solid edge on the competition for his talents, sitting at a 68.9% chance of signing him per On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine with Miami in second at 16.2%.

List

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Florida WR sets decision day

Three-star wide receiver Daidren Zipperer set an announcement date on Thursday night. Zipperer, who lists South Carolina in a top six that also includes Arkansas State, BYU, Pittsburgh, UCF and USF, will commit to one school on Sept. 24. The Gamecocks hosted him for an unofficial visit in June. “We...
PITTSBURGH, PA
AllGators

Gators DL Commit Gavin Hill: 'I Just Bring That Pressure'

You'll often hear a prospect deem the program they commit to as their "dream school." When it comes to Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz defensive lineman and Florida Gators 2023 commit Gavin Hill, however, the term takes on a whole new and legitimate meaning compared to when the phrase is typically thrown around in the college football realm.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Ocala, FL
Ocala, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
247Sports

Florida linebacker: Auburn's Christian Robinson 'loves physicality'

ATLANTA — In earnest, Christian Robinson and Ventrell Miller got started together in Gainesville. Robinson took over the Gators’ linebackers room in 2018, and Miller had sat out the entire 2017 season. And over the next four seasons, Robinson helped Miller emerge as a starter for the Gators,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Kirby Smart makes case for moving Georgia vs Florida out of Jacksonville; Billy Napier non-committal

The Georgia-Florida game is under contract to remain in Jacksonville through the 2023 season, with an added option to keep the game in Jacksonville for two more years, extending it through 2025. On Wednesday Kirby Smart was asked by former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow why Smart would want to take the rivalry out of Jacksonville, and back to campuses, something that has happened only twice since 1933, with Tebow calling Jacksonville "one of the best environments."
GEORGIA STATE
floridagators.com

Bender to Join Gators for 2023 Season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Head Coach Tim Walton announced Samantha Bender as the newest addition to the University of Florida softball program Wednesday afternoon. Bender comes to the Gators as a graduate transfer and has one year of eligibility remaining. "I am excited to announce the addition of Samantha Bender...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ath#Friday Night Lights#Gators#American Football#College Football#Penn State Nittany Lions
momswhothink.com

10 Day Trips From Jacksonville, FL

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

HELLO, OCALA!

Hailing from the upper northeastern part of our country, Barry and Lisa Trudeau had dreamed of moving to Ocala for years. After vacationing in Florida, it became their goal to retire here. Circumstances took them on a winding road to get to Marion County, but it ended up being sooner than they thought.
OCALA, FL
The Daily South

What to Know Before You Go Scallop Harvesting in Florida

It was a perfect summer afternoon as we sped out into the Gulf of Mexico off of the coast of Crystal River in central west Florida's Citrus County. The water was flat, the sun warm, and the scallops were waiting. I've lived in the Sunshine State for more than 20 years, and this was my first time going scalloping—I couldn't wait to dive in.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
alachuachronicle.com

Letter: UF Health doctors’ emails show their belief that parents are a threat, contributions show they hope to retain their influence

Last week, I sent a Letter to the Editor about UF/UF Health’s influence over the Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) Scientific Medical Advisory Board (SMAC) and documented how the school board, school district employees, and SMAC violated Florida Sunshine laws, which guarantee public scrutiny for advisory committees. I found more public records that I think the public has a right to know about, and this is an addendum to the original letter.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

The Cradle will rock again

Crones’ Cradle Conserve can be found north of Ocala, where two-lane roads snake through mossy oak tunnels past horse farms and shadowy marshes. The 756-acre organic farm east of Citra draws visitors daily to purchase a rotating crop of organic vegetables. Its rustic store features handmade goods, decorative art...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

UF Health unveils groundbreaking technology for cancer treatment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health is celebrating its completion of the 1.5 Elekta Unity MR Linac device, which will be used for treating challenging types of cancer. After more than two years of construction, installation, and training, the new treatment will be available for patients.  The device will be...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

20 shots fired in Lake City neighborhood

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A vehicle parked in a Lake City neighborhood was riddled with bullet holes after shots were fired on Wednesday night. Lake City Police Department officers received a call around 9:30 p.m. from a resident who heard about 20 gunshots outside their home on Southeast Avalon Avenue.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Man found dead at Gainesville bus stop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A body has been found off of Archer Road in Southwest Gainesville. Gainesville police officials tell us that they have located the body of a man in his fifties at a bus stop in front of Pizza Hut. They believe the man to be homeless and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Walton Global buys 171 acres in Sumter County for new development

Walton Global has purchased 171 acres of land in Sumter County for a new development to be known as Hamilton. The land located off County Road 48 near Webster will be dedicated to up to 800 units of family housing. In addition to its proximity to The Villages, the “attractively priced single-family homes” would also be ideal for commuters to Tampa and Orlando, according to Walton Global. The company said the units will be ideal for first-time homeowners.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy