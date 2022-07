Put your ear to the ground and hear tambourines, foot stomps and the shouts that launched legends. The Pleasant Hill Neighborhood is one of Macon’s traditional reservoirs of dark matter for creating stars of musical greatness. The brilliance and far-reaching influence of Little Richard Penniman is like the above water portion of an iceberg that extends unseen deep into the ocean or the body of a tall tree with roots equal or even greater in depth extending down into the earth. The rich African roots of formerly enslaved people settled in that area has embodied a spiritual and life survival music culture that has nurtured the emotion and expression of its people.

3 DAYS AGO