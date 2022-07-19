ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Nation's top CB recruit earns new player comparison from Gators coach

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eORB1_0glFQbJW00

When cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond left the LSU Tigers to coach under Billy Napier at the University of Florida, many assumed the nation’s top defensive backs would follow him. That assumption came true with five-star safety Kamari Wilson in the 2022 cycle, and Raymond seems locked in on landing the highest-rated defensive player in the upcoming 2023 class, five-star cornerback Cormani McClain.

McClain had the Gators near the top of his list before the coaching changes took place, but bringing in one of the most respected coaches in all of college football hasn’t hurt UF one bit. Raymond’s track record speaks for itself. At LSU, he sent 14 players to the NFL Draft, including four first-rounders — Derek Stingely Jr. in the most recent draft, Jamal Adams and Tre’Davious White in 2017 and Eric Reid in 2013. Let’s not forget about Tyrann Mathieu, either, who has more than made a name for himself in the pros.

Raymond sees McClain as the next potential name on that list, and perhaps the first to come at UF.

“Coach C-Ray, me and him got a great relationship. I think it’s there,” McClain said to Gators Online. “He produced a lot of great athletes. I look up to coach C-Ray as one of those guys that you know is going to get you to the league and the things you need to get there…

“He compared me to the most recent LSU DB, Stingley.”

The duo may get a chance to reunite as soon as the end of the month for Florida’s Friday Night Lights camp and recruiting cookout. Nothing is finalized yet, but McClain is expected to turn up over the weekend.

When it comes to making a decision, he plans to do so in December and will choose whoever he feels can develop him the best. That could mean that Raymond is the deciding factor when it comes down to it.

McClain is ranked No. 2 overall on the On3 consensus and is No. 1 in the state of Florida and among cornerbacks in the class of 2023.

List

List

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Texas A&M Suspension News

Earlier this morning, the football world learned that Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested early Wednesday morning by campus police. According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, he faces charges of DWI, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possessing fewer than two ounces of marijuana. It didn't...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to Dabo Swinney’s ridiculous complaint

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney undoubtedly has one of the best resumes in all of college football. Under his leadership, the Tigers have both made and won more College Football Playoff titles than any other program in the country outside of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Last season, however, the Tigers...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Thinks Nick Saban Is 'Walking Down Dangerous Road'

At SEC Media Days, Alabama head coach Nick Saban commented on the current NIL policies in the NCAA. “I don’t dislike name, image and likeness. I’m all for the players. I want players to do well," Saban said. "Our players did extremely well last year. They made over three million in name, image and likeness so I’m all for the players being able to do as well as they can and use their [NIL] to create value for themselves. We have a great brand at Alabama so players are going to be enhanced because of the value that our brand can help them create…[NIL] is not an issue for us at Alabama.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders has brutally honest take on playing Alabama

Alabama coach Nick Saban signaled a willingness to face HBCUs like Jackson State, but Deion Sanders is not accepting the invitation just yet. After Saban said earlier in the week that he would like to schedule HBCUs, particularly in-state ones, Sanders was asked about that at SWAC media day on Thursday. The Jackson State coach was brutally honest about his team’s readiness to take on such a challenge.
MONTGOMERY, AL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady gets Rob Gronkowski replacement, Buccaneers sign former 2x Pro Bowl TE

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently got confirmation from Rob Gronkowski that even Tom Brady himself could not pull him out of retirement this time. That left the Bucs scrambling for a replacement. Yes, they still have Cameron Brate on their roster. But he is primarily a blocker and a red zone threat. Late Wednesday night, it […] The post Tom Brady gets Rob Gronkowski replacement, Buccaneers sign former 2x Pro Bowl TE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Eric Reid
Person
Corey Raymond
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chicago Bears wide receiver David Moore arrested in Texas on drug and weapon charges

David Moore the former Seahawks standout wide receiver and free agent signee of the Chicago Bears was arrested on July 4th. According to reports, Moore the former standout D2 star receiver was arrested in his hometown of Gainesville, Texas on drug and weapon charges. Moore signed a one year contract...
On3.com

Stoops wants his mom in the stands when he breaks Bear Bryant's record

Mark Stoops has 59 career wins at Kentucky, just one shy of Bear Bryant’s school record of 60. He’ll almost certainly tie that mark in the season opener vs. Miami (Ohio), and break it either at Florida in game two or at home vs. Youngstown State in game three. At SEC Media Days yesterday, Stoops was asked about his ten-year tenure at Kentucky and what it will mean to break Bryant’s record; predictably, he focused more on the former than the latter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Lsu Football#College Football#American Football#Cb#The Lsu Tigers#The University Of Florida#Uf#Gators Online#C Ray#Lsu Db
The Spun

Falcons Have Reportedly Called About Notable Quarterback Trade

The Atlanta Falcons are currently slated to go into the 2022 season with Marcus Mariota as their starter while Feleipe Franks and rookie Desmond Ridder compete for the backup job. That's not exactly a QBs room that'll inspire concern in most NFL defensive coordinators. But one notable QB they're calling...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Reportedly Landed Interesting Post-Football Job

Just a few months ago, there was speculation on whether or not Drew Brees would return to NBC for another year. Following the speculation, Brees released a short statement on Twitter. In it, he joked that he might start training for the pickleball tour. "Despite speculation from media about my...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reveals Extremely Hot College Quarterback Take

During this Wednesday's episode of SEC Now, Tim Tebow and the rest of the crew discussed which team in the conference has the most to replace in 2022. Tebow picked Ole Miss in large part because of the notable change at quarterback. The days of Matt Corral running Lane Kiffin's offense are officially over.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Sign Former First-Round QB

In 2018, the Cleveland Browns drafted Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft. Four years later, they've signed one of the quarterbacks who they passed on in that fateful draft. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Browns are signing free agent quarterback Josh Rosen to a...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy