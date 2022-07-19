HooPolls: Hoos @ Midsummers?

The second evaluation period of the Summer is here for the AAU circuit as coaches will be watching several top prospects here in the coming days including the premier event on the calendar with the Nike EYBL Peach Jam. UNC will be well represented on the road as Hubert Davis and his staff will be out evaluating. And one player they have high on their list is 2024 forward Jarin Stevenson. The in-state recruit is one of a few players that has an offer from UNC in the 2024 class and it’s safe to say he is a priority for them. Early...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO