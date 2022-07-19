HooPolls: Hoos @ Midsummers?

Greg Barnes, staff writer at Inside Carolina on the 247Sports network, stops by Irish Illustrated for a deep dive into the transitioning North Carolina Tar Heels. Greg Barnes: Sam Howell exited North Carolina as the top quarterback in program history. That's an incredibly high benchmark for any successor to meet, although strong recruiting has provided Phil Longo with quality replacement options. Redshirt sophomore Jacolby Criswell and redshirt freshman Drake Maye have been preparing for this opportunity for more than a year now.
Comments / 0