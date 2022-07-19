ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

HooPolls: Hoos @ Midsummers?

By Olivia Pappas, Nicole Chang
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUVA’s Midsummers is considered to be a magical time where students...

247Sports

Three Tar Heels Leave UNC Football Program

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The North Carolina football announced on Monday that three players will be leaving the program before the fall. Center Quiron Johnson, who played 607 snaps last season, decided to forego his sixth season after participating in spring ball. Johnson is joined by fellow offensive lineman Wisdom...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star 2024 UNC basketball target earns early praise at Peach Jam

The second evaluation period of the Summer is here for the AAU circuit as coaches will be watching several top prospects here in the coming days including the premier event on the calendar with the Nike EYBL Peach Jam. UNC will be well represented on the road as Hubert Davis and his staff will be out evaluating. And one player they have high on their list is 2024 forward Jarin Stevenson. The in-state recruit is one of a few players that has an offer from UNC in the 2024 class and it’s safe to say he is a priority for them. Early...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball still waiting on one player to arrive

On Tuesday, the Duke basketball program released approximately six minutes of highlights from an intrasquad summer scrimmage inside the team's practice facility. In that video below, notice that one high-powered piece to the 2022-23 Blue Devil roster is neither on the court nor standing on the sidelines watching the action.
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Conversation with Brady Manek helped Pete Nance decide on UNC

When Hubert Davis took over the UNC basketball program last year, he wanted to bring a more modern twist to the ‘two-big’ system that Roy Williams played in his front court. Davis quickly went out and secured a commitment from one of the top transfers on the market in Oklahoma stretch-4 Brady Manek. Manek not only had career numbers in almost every category, he also was named the nation’s top transfer addition. Manek went on to play for the Charlotte Hornets Summer League roster these past few weeks and has played himself in position to make a G-League roster at a minimum. The...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Jon Scheyer Is Making A Notable Change To Duke's Schedule

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer is working quickly to differentiate himself from Coach K. To that end, he's made a notable change to Duke's schedule. According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, Duke have added a home-and-home series against PAC-12 conference champion Arizona for 2023 and 2024. The Blue Devils will host the Wildcats in 2023, while the Wildcats will host the Blue Devils the following year.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

NC State baseball lands 2 more impact players in transfer portal

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State had two players taken in the 2022 MLB Draft that might be leaving the program, but the Wolfpack continues to add talent at every position for next season. This week alone, the Pack9 has landed commitments from a veteran bullpen arm and another big bat -- with both coming from the Carolinas.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Insider’s Preview: North Carolina

Greg Barnes, staff writer at Inside Carolina on the 247Sports network, stops by Irish Illustrated for a deep dive into the transitioning North Carolina Tar Heels. Greg Barnes: Sam Howell exited North Carolina as the top quarterback in program history. That's an incredibly high benchmark for any successor to meet, although strong recruiting has provided Phil Longo with quality replacement options. Redshirt sophomore Jacolby Criswell and redshirt freshman Drake Maye have been preparing for this opportunity for more than a year now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports
247Sports

ACC Kickoff 2022: Dave Doeren Press Conference Quotes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- NC State got its chance to shine under the bright lights at the 2022 ACC Kickoff on Wednesday afternoon, with Dave Doeren being the first to take the podium for the Wolfpack. Doeren spoke about everything from his team's returning experience, strength of the defense, injuries and even a "doom and gloom" question about NC State's luck as a program in the last year.
NFL
247Sports

ECU Countdown to Kickoff: No. 47 Rahjai Harris

East Carolina is inside of 100 days of kickoff, when the Pirates take on the NC State Wolfpack on Sept. 3 at 12 noon ET in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. To count down the days to kickoff, we will be utilizing the Pirates' football roster to help us, going in numerical order from the highest number on the roster to the lowest.
GREENVILLE, NC

