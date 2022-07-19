ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County Commercial Food Scraps Recycling Partnership Program Reaches Milestone of One Million Pounds of Commercial Food Scraps Recycled

The Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Commercial Food Scraps Recycling Partnership Program has achieved the milestone of recycling more than one million pounds of food scraps collected from businesses and organizations since the program started in May 2020. DEP has continued to develop and expand programs...

Montgomery County Launches ‘Reducing Food Waste Begins with You’ Campaign

The Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has launched an educational awareness campaign to provide residents, businesses and organizations with ways to reduce the estimated 124,000 tons of food scraps that are thrown away every year in the County. The "Food Is Too Good to Waste--Reducing Food Wasted Begins With You" campaign includes a public service announcement entitled Reducing Food Waste Begins With You.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Press Releases - County Council

Community survey, initiated by the Montgomery County Council, will inform a racial equity and social justice review of Thrive 2050 and the development of a new racial equity and social justice chapter for the plan. The Montgomery County Council is currently reviewing the Thrive Montgomery 2050 Draft Plan. Following the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on July 25, 2022

Committees will review legislation which would permit County residents to register an electric scooter for personal use and establish a private security camera incentive program. The joint Transportation and Environment (T&E) and Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet on Monday, July 25 at 1:30 p.m. to review Bill 36-21, Motor...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Concern for Missing Seventy-Six-Year-Old (LOCATED)

Update: Neville Fernando was located safe and unharmed. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 76-year-old man from Germantown. Neville Fernando was last seen on Thursday, July 21,...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Concern for Missing Thirty-Year-Old

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police 6th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 30-year-old from Montgomery Village. Jonathan Jowi was last seen on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in the 10500 block of Apple Ridge Rd. Jowi...
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
Detectives Investigate Theft from Auto; Surveillance Video Released

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 5th District Patrol Investigations Unit are investigating a theft from auto that occurred in the 14000 block of Rockingham Rd. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

