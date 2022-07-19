Montgomery County Commercial Food Scraps Recycling Partnership Program Reaches Milestone of One Million Pounds of Commercial Food Scraps Recycled

The Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has launched an educational awareness campaign to provide residents, businesses and organizations with ways to reduce the estimated 124,000 tons of food scraps that are thrown away every year in the County. The "Food Is Too Good to Waste--Reducing Food Wasted Begins With You" campaign includes a public service announcement entitled Reducing Food Waste Begins With You.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO