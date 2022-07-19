Montgomery County Commercial Food Scraps Recycling Partnership Program Reaches Milestone of One Million Pounds of Commercial Food Scraps Recycled
The Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Commercial Food Scraps Recycling Partnership Program has achieved the milestone of recycling more than one million pounds of food scraps collected from businesses and organizations since the program started in May 2020. DEP has continued to develop and expand programs...www2.montgomerycountymd.gov
