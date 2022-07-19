Christopher ‘Dr. Death’ Duntsch Has Many Ties to Colorado
By Nate Wilde
A new series on Peacock detailing the horrific acts of former doctor Christopher Duntsch, also known as "Dr. Death," has become quite popular for true crime buffs. The limited series, appropriately titled "Dr. Death," stars Joshua Jackson as the title character as well as Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater as the...
Decades after what was called "Colorado's Worst Mass Murder" an Ohio woman has come to Colorado to visit the site where her father died. It was Nov. 1, 1955, when a bomb brought down United Flight 629 east of Longmont and all 44 people on board were killed. The news...
If you enjoy DIY then you will love this, Colorado is one of the few states in the U.S. where you can officiate your own marriage. It's true! According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, couples can solemnize their own marriage, thus marrying themselves even without being ordained.
The phrase "keeping it in the family" can mean something a bit different in Colorado and 18 other states in the US as it is legal to marry your first cousin. Before the Civil War, marriage to a cousin was legal in all states according to Wikipedia. We're not just...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. U.S. House candidate Harriet Hageman said she does not and never has advocated for Wyoming to “bargain away Wyoming’s water.”. A commercial recently ran on behalf of her opponent U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney which criticized Hageman’s role in a...
There is nothing like the ride to the top of a Colorado mountain pass. Few things in life inspire and terrify at the same time the way they do at 12,000 feet. How cool is that final corner going up over the rim of the Grand Mesa? Well, it gets even bigger than that.
Why would a candidate for governor want to be the first to not participate in a debate in rural Colorado?. Every election gives us choices, and to make educated decisions, there is no better way than to watch how candidates respond to the same questions. In the past, the people of Colorado have had many opportunities to compare the governor candidates through numerous debates, including those that include rural areas and rural issues.
You may be shocked to discover how quickly the inside of a vehicle can turn into an oven on a hot Colorado day. We all know about the danger to kids and animals during the summer months when it comes to parked vehicles. Yet, every year we hear stories - sometimes with tragic endings - about pets and children being left inside a hot car to suffer unbearably.
There's an abundance of breweries here in Colorado which is awesome, but as the saying goes, too much of a good thing could actually be bad. According to a report from 24/7 Wall St, Colorado was ranked within the top 25 of the drunkest states in America. Colorado Loves Craft...
It's the time of year for family vacations in Colorado. Thankfully, the Centennial State is probably one of the best places to plan a vacation in. Sure, winter break usually means a trip to one of the many world-class skiing resorts in our state, but these are summer months and it's time to get out and enjoy the sunshine. So, where are we off to?
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new drug has appeared in Colorado and has already killed at least one person in Denver. N-pyrrolidino Etonitazene, known by its street name “Pyro,” is a high-potency synthetic opioid with a molecular structure that resembles Etonitazene, a synthetic opioid classified as a controlled substance.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a fungus that causes the fatal 'white-nose syndrome' among bat populations has been detected in Colorado for the first time. The Pseudogymnoascus destructans (Pd) fungus was found on a bat that was captured near Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site, outside of La Junta. While the fungus was found on the bat, there were no signs that the bat had developed white-nose syndrome.
Since legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana roughly a decade ago, Colorado has seen numerous changes in legislation and rules associated with legal weed. One fairly new phenomenon in the industry is marijuana delivery. Sure, we can order a pizza, takeout, or even booze and have it delivered right to...
LOVELAND, CO -- There is word this week that Holocaust survivor Joe Rubinstein, whose amazing story of survival and his optimistic outlook on life after was profiled in the book, “Auschwitz #34207″ died peacefully in Loveland, Colorado, on Monday, July 18th. Joe was the believed to be the oldest known Holocaust survivor in Colorado. Icek Jakub Rubinsztejn “Joe Rubinstein” was born on September 16, 1920 in Radom, Poland. After Germany invaded Poland, Joe and his family were sent to the Radom Ghetto in 1941.Two weeks later, Joe was taken from the ghetto and sent to several concentration camps. Joe never saw his family again. His widowed mother, Reska, his older brother, Dawid, Joe’s identical twin, Chaim, his younger brother, Abram, and younger sister, Laja, were all believed murdered at the Treblinka Death camp following the “liquidation” of the Radom Ghetto in 1942.
Colorado is known for having bad drivers and the latest driver survey from the Colorado Department of Transportation might explain why. CDOT conducted its annual driver survey where drivers self-report their driving habits without any fear of recourse or consequences for whatever bad behavior they may admit. The survey was sent to 5,000 randomly selected residential addresses but was completed by only 866 people. The margin of error is reported to be +/- 4.3%.
For many, there is an inescapable draw to the idea of climbing a Colorado 14er. Before setting out on this adventure, there are a number of things you need to know. A little preparation can be the difference between an exciting adventure and a colossal disaster. Please check out this list of 20 suggestions to help you make the most of your hike.
DENVER (KDVR) — A summer heat wave has settled into parts of Colorado, driving temperatures up into the triple digits. It has been a hot start to the summer in Denver. So far in 2022, the city has recorded four days at 100 degrees or above: June 11, July 9, July 10, and July 18.
DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. 1. Colorado Dragon Boat Festival. The Colorado Dragon Boat Festival is returning to Sloan’s...
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young wants to put more than $500 million in cash and valuables back into the pockets of people across Colorado. $65 million in unclaimed property belonging to just Colorado Springs residents is sitting inside a vault at the Colorado Office of the Treasury.
I had to move into a new apartment last week, and smoking any random strain during such a stressful 72 hours was too risky. I needed something to loosen my body without sedating it, calm my nerves without numbing them, and make moving less tedious without spacing me out. The longer the effects last, the better.
SOUTHERN COLORADO — Marijuana sales across Colorado have declined drastically in the last year, and that includes here in the Pikes Peak Region. Local dispensary shop owners, managers and employees on the medicinal and recreational side told News5 about a number of reason behind the decline in sales, including inflation and newer legislation in Colorado.
