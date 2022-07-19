Christopher ‘Dr. Death’ Duntsch Has Many Ties to Colorado

LOVELAND, CO -- There is word this week that Holocaust survivor Joe Rubinstein, whose amazing story of survival and his optimistic outlook on life after was profiled in the book, “Auschwitz #34207″ died peacefully in Loveland, Colorado, on Monday, July 18th. Joe was the believed to be the oldest known Holocaust survivor in Colorado. Icek Jakub Rubinsztejn “Joe Rubinstein” was born on September 16, 1920 in Radom, Poland. After Germany invaded Poland, Joe and his family were sent to the Radom Ghetto in 1941.Two weeks later, Joe was taken from the ghetto and sent to several concentration camps. Joe never saw his family again. His widowed mother, Reska, his older brother, Dawid, Joe’s identical twin, Chaim, his younger brother, Abram, and younger sister, Laja, were all believed murdered at the Treblinka Death camp following the “liquidation” of the Radom Ghetto in 1942.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO