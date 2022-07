The eastbound lanes of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon will be closed Tuesday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 14, so crews can remove a semi that crashed last week. The closures will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Drivers will be directed on the DeBeque cutoff to get around the closure. Westbound drivers will not be affected.

TRAFFIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO