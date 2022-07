THE ATHLETIC writes that NASCAR's Chicago street race comes "with big risks, but it's worth it." There is a "chance that the grand vision of racing in downtown Chicago backfires, making NASCAR a national punchline for even attempting such an illogical endeavor." Should the race "fail, the critics will say that NASCAR isn’t a series designed to race on a temporary street course." NASCAR "should’ve known better." But this mindset is "missing the larger point." There "should be no heckling." Instead, NASCAR "deserves credit for at least attempting something beyond its norms, even if it may ultimately fall flat on its face."

