Alabama trending toward landing commitments from two promising 2023 recuits

By Brody Smoot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Alabama has been hot on the recruiting trail lately with recent commitments from Justice Haynes, Dylan Lonergan, Malik Benson and Tony Mitchell. The coaching staff was also able to flip RyQueze McElderry from Georgia.

On Sunday, after Alabama landed running back Justice Haynes, cornerback Tony Mitchell tweeted out, “we not done.” If that gives any indication, it means that the coaching staff isn’t finished recruiting elite prospects from across the country.

Two of the elite prospects that are being heavily recruited by the Tide are Cormani McClain and Olaus Alinen. Two of which received On3 RPM predictions in favor of Alabama over the past few days.

Alinen is an interesting recruit in the 2023 class. After being born in Finland, he moved to the United States to pursue opportunities in sports. Originally, he came to the states to play basketball. However, he quickly developed a passion for football. At 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, Alinen is regarded as the No. 17 overall offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings.

On Sunday, Joseph Hastings of BamaOn3 put in a prediction for Alinen to commit to Alabama. Along with Hastings, On3’s Jeremy Johnson also put in a prediction in favor of the Tide on Monday evening. Several other recruiting experts have placed predictions for him to commit to Miami. It seems to be a two-way race at this time. Alinen is scheduled to announce his commitment on July 22.

Another intriguing recruit is Florida native Cormani McClain. On Monday afternoon, On3’s director of recruiting Chad Simmons put in a prediction that the cornerback would land at Alabama. There is no timetable for when his decision will be. As of right now, it appears to be a three-team race to land him. The other two teams vying to land his commitment are Florida and Miami.

He is rated as the No. 1 overall cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings. If Alabama can land McClain, it could be the best secondary class that Nick Saban has ever signed. The Tide have already landed five-star(s) Jahlil Hurley and Tony Mitchell.

It will be interesting to see how each of their recruitments unfold. In all likelihood, Alabama will pursue the two of them up until national signing day.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football recruiting and the recruitment of these two individuals as they look to make their decisions.

