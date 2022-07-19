ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Man Stabbed at San Francisco International Airport

kgoradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was stabbed multiple times at San Francisco International Airport’s Terminal 3 early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 4:55am and provided aidbefore medics transported the victim to the hospital,...

www.kgoradio.com

CBS San Francisco

2 women injured in shooting in San Francisco's Visitaction Valley

SAN FRANCISCO – Two women were injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood earlier this week, police said Thursday.The shooting was reported around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Visitacion Avenue, where someone shot into the victims' vehicle and then fled the scene, according to police.The two women, both in their 20s, were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, police said.No arrest has been made in the case and investigators have not released any description of the suspected shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Oakland Police Release Video In Rideshare Driver Murder

Oakland police on Tuesday released surveillance video showing the Sunday confrontation in which two suspects approached the car of rideshare driver Kon “Patrick” Fung, and fatally shot him. Fung was killed in an apparent robbery attempt near his home in Oakland's Little Saigon, and the police are seeking the public's help in ID-ing the suspects. [NBC Bay Area]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police arrest 2 after Vietnamese father killed in 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police homicide detectives have arrested two men for the homicide of a 54-year-old father of three young children nearly five years ago and the DA has charged them both with murder. On Wednesday, police announced they arrested 38-year-old Juvenal Arellano in Santa Clara County...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man tries to kidnap toddler from Oakland bus stop, attacks mom: police

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are searching for a man who they say made several attempts to kidnap a toddler at a bus stop Tuesday afternoon. According to the Oakland Police Department, a woman and her 2-year-old child were at the AC Transit bus platform at High Street and International Boulevard when an unknown man tried to take the child. It happened around 12:30 p.m.
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Pair Arrested in Antioch in Connection with Lafayette Homicide

On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at about 10:45 AM, Contra Costa County Deputy Sheriffs served arrest warrants at a home on the 4800 block of Vinewood Way in the City of Antioch. They arrested, without incident, 19-year-old Don-Juan Watson of Antioch/San Francisco and 20-year-old Jalin Washington of San Francisco. The...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa deputies arrest 2 in fatal shooting of driver near Pleasant Hill, Lafayette

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a driver in Contra Costa County earlier this year. According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, arrest warrants were served at a home on Vinewood Way in Antioch around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. The suspects, identified as 19-year-old Don-Juan Watson of Antioch and San Francisco, along with 20-year-old Jalin Washington of San Francisco, were arrested without incident.
LAFAYETTE, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police in search of missing at-risk man

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A man was reported missing on Tuesday in Oakland, police announced on Twitter. Sahil Grover was last seen around 12:15 p.m. on the 5100 block of Telegraph Ave. Grover, 35, is considered to be at-risk due to a mental health crisis, police said. He was...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland woman goes missing for second time in 3 months

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing on Wednesday morning. Baozhu Guan, 70, also went missing in early May. Guan is considered at-risk due to having Alzheimer’s, OPD said. She was last seen at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday on the 2400 block of Foothill Boulevard.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Truck driver who crashed into Berkeley I-80 overpass wanted

BERKELEY, Calif. - The CHP is looking for the truck driver who crashed into the Interstate 80 overpass near Gilman Street in Berkeley and ran away Wednesday morning, authorities said. A big rig driver was transporting a yellow John Deere excavator on a flatbed truck, according to Berkeleyside. The excavator...
BERKELEY, CA

