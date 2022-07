A robbery suspect had a Missouri convenience store clerk at knifepoint. He was taken down by a quick-thinking armed Missouri citizen who entered the store. Fox News reported that 26-year-old Lance Bush allegedly had a clerk at knifepoint at a Quik Trip in St. Charles, Missouri last Saturday morning. The suspect was not aware of the fact that there was a citizen in the parking lot who was concealed carry who was noticing that something was wrong inside the store. After asking if everything was OK, he understood it wasn't and took action. WLTX with video from KSDK in St. Louis shared the story of what happened next.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO