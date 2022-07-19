ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Missoula’s Parks and Rec summer camps offer essential childcare

By Kevin Moriarty - Missoula Current
KPAX
KPAX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IlNwf_0glFF5bE00

MISSOULA - This year, summer camps run through Missoula’s Parks and Recreation are as popular as ever, with kids and parents.

The department is currently hosting around 300 kids a week through its array of summer camps.

Kids can choose from activities ranging from overnight rafting trips to arts and crafts in the park.

Recreation program manager Meg Whicher said she works hard to stay up to date on what kids are interested in.

“We talk to a lot of kids and spend a lot of time with kids to find out what they’re into,” said Whicher. “Me personally, I don’t know how to play dungeons and dragons, but it’s huge right now.”

New this year, kids can learn the essential survival skills of archery or whittling — or choose to travel around Montana learning how to skateboard at six unique parks around the state.

Whicher hopes that with the vast array of different summer camp offerings, every kid can find something they are interested in.

Along with providing summer fun for kids, the camps provide parents with childcare while their kids aren’t in school.

Whicher also oversees after-school programs during the spring and fall and said the need for childcare is huge throughout the year.

Whether it be a single parent or a situation where both parents work, families across Missoula are in need of childcare.

Since Whicher began her role as recreation program manager, the summer camp program has grown tremendously.

A decade ago, it saw 200 to 300 kids a year. It now sees that number every week. Whicher said the growth of the summer camp program has been in response to the needs of the community.

“They (parents) know that there’s a place where their kid feels loved and accepted, so they can go work,” said Whicher. “I think that’s been deeply impactful for our community.”

Whicher said more kids have been able to access camp this year thanks to funding available to lower-income families.

A camp called Reach More is also available, offering lower staff ratios and leaders with specific training to make camp easier for kids with disabilities.

Although eight-to-15 camps are offered every week during the summer, there still weren’t enough openings for all kids who wanted to attend a summer camp, the department said.

Registration for summer camps began in early April and filled up the same day registration became available.

“I know that process is frustrating and anxiety-producing for parents, and we’ve worked to provide more and more and more each year,” said Whicher.

The summer camp program is limited by the number of staff and sufficient transportation.

In years past, Parks and Rec has hired summer visitors to Missoula, but Whicher said the current housing crisis and high cost of living has shrunk that potential pool of employees.

Camps that take place in McCormick Park will generally have one staff member for every 10 kids, whereas adventure camps that involve activities like rock climbing or mountain biking typically warrant a one-to-six staff ratio.

Whicher is passionate about the impact of the program on the lives of children and its effectiveness in creating community and teaching kids how to get along with one another.

“It's really unique and awesome for a municipal, public parks and recreation program to have as extensive of offerings as we do,” said Whicher.

Whicher believes the city’s extensive summer camp program exposes children to a role model outside of the home, provides them with engaging opportunities to learn and grow, and helps to alleviate many parents’ need for childcare.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPAX

Front and Main conversion in downtown Missoula moves to final design

MISSOULA - After years of planning, the conversion of Front and Main streets into two-way traffic in downtown Missoula took a significant step this week when the Missoula Redevelopment Agency allocated funding to get the project fully designed. Once that's completed, most likely by spring, the city will pursue federal...
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

Out and About: ABC Acres in Hamilton

HAMILTON – There is a place right here in Montana where bananas, lemons, tangerines, and avocados grow — and that's just the beginning. Summertime in Montana is one of the best times to be here and if you're looking for a vacation, why not stay local?. Whether you...
96.3 The Blaze

You Have to Play This Montana Only Drinking Game

Montana is super awesome, obviously. I mean look at the influx of out-of-staters moving here, but do they know about this Montana-themed drinking game?. There are so many cool "Montana-only" things we locals might not even think about, like the letters on the mountains, think the M or L here in Missoula. One we all know is the county numbers on license plates. And why wouldn't we take these Montana-themed goodies and turn them into a drinking game? County license plate trivia is one of my absolute favorites. Here is how it works.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Missoula, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Confirmed: New Apartments Coming To Missoula

If you've ever tried to find an apartment in the City Of Missoula, you might best describe that experience as "playing whack-a-mole without a mallet" (or something) In July of 2022, we noticed this new building, and asked you what you thought it was:. We were hoping it was a...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#A Camp
KPAX

Fire burning west of Missoula

UPDATE: 8:41 p.m. - July 20, 2022. MISSOULA - Crews are battling a wildfire west of Missoula in the Lolo National Forest. Firefighters have been making bucket drops on the blaze. The Missoula Police Department reports a command center has been established. They are asking the public to not call...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Ghost Restaurants Are Here, and It’s Hurting Local Business. Beware

Big corporate restaurants are creating "Ghost Restaurants" on delivery apps, and it's shady AF. What is a "Ghost Restaurant"? Basically, it's when a big, corporate chain eatery creates a new/fake profile on Doordash, Uber Eats, etc. It's a fake name, but the food is made at the original Restaurant. I found this out last week when I was super hungover and craving a burger. I jumped on Doordash because I'm a terrible adult, and I came across what I thought was a new burger joint here in Missoula. I'm all about supporting locals, especially restaurants. After the pandemic it was, and still, is everything these guys can do to stay in business, so I want to show them some whenever I can. I came across what I thought was a new, local place. The menu and layout looked all new so I decided to give them a try. Their name was "The Burger Den". It was my fault for not even doing the research before I ordered. I came to find out that it was just the local Denny's that had come up with a fake name and profile but was making the food out of their kitchen. They duped me into thinking they were a new local place to grub, and honestly, I was pretty mad. I did a bit of research and they are definitely not the only ones doing this. I hit up Reddit to see if this was a national trend, and sure enough, tons of places are pulling this move. I've listed the local ones here in Missoula that are trying to pull a fast one on ya:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KPAX

Meet Frenchtown's resident firefighters

FRENCHTOWN - There are five residents who are key players in the Frenchtown Rural Fire District (FRFD), responding to all types of calls in and out of the classroom. “Residents will go through and have all of the training they need to be able to operate one of these as long as they're pushing themselves through,” explained FRFD firefighter explained Scott Ostrander.
FRENCHTOWN, MT
KPAX

Mountain lion spotted near UM campus

MISSOULA - A mountain lion was spotted on the Kim Williams trail in Missoula over the weekend. The University of Montana Police Department issued an alert that stated the animal was seen between the gate on the west end of the trail and mile marker one. No other reports have...
MISSOULA, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Bulls, Broncs & Barrels rodeo in Hamilton next

The Western Big Sky Bulls, Broncs and Barrels series continues with the next rodeo scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds in Hamilton. The Ravalli County Rockin’ RC Rodeo, the Darby Rodeo Association and Red Eye Rodeo have teamed up to bring you this series, which began on July 8 in Darby and will culminate in the finals on September 17 in Darby.
HAMILTON, MT
starvedrock.media

Man last seen in Clark Fork River reported missing

MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are seeking information on a man who was last seen in the Clark Fork River Sunday, July 17 and is reported missing. The City of Missoula Police Department (MPD) said via Facebook Douglas Jensen was last seen in distress in the Clark Fork River. Investigation and...
KPAX

KPAX

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy