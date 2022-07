Netflix really brought in the big guns when it came to their latest blockbuster film, The Gray Man. Based on a 2009 Mark Greaney novel of the same name and directed by Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame), this big-budget action thriller follows Sierra Six (Ryan Gosling), an incarcerated man who, in 2003, gets to end his sentence early in exchange for joining a CIA black ops group that hunts criminals. Flash forward to present day, and Six discovers that he has been charged with killing one of his own, and he believes that he's next. And to make matters worse, an unhinged killer named Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) has put an international target on his back.

