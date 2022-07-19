ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baumgartner appointed city clerk in Des Moines

Cover picture for the articleLaura Baumgartner, who has worked in Des Moines’ city clerk’s office for the past 21 years, has been appointed city clerk by the City Council. The...

Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs designates Iowa Great Places and Cultural & Entertainment Districts

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs today (Friday) announced that 13 Iowa communities will receive the state’s support through two creative placemaking programs that put the arts, culture and history at the center of creative community development. The department designated new Iowa Great Places in Jefferson, Oskaloosa, Washington and Woodbine, and re-designated Appanoose County/Vermillion Township, Bondurant, Council Bluffs, Malvern, Maquoketa and the Turkey River Recreation Corridor. The department also designated new Iowa Cultural & Entertainment Districts in Iowa City, McGregor and Winterset.
Jones to depart Harkin Institute Sept. 30

Joseph Jones will conclude his tenure as executive director of the Harkin Institute for Public Policy & Citizen Engagement at the end of September. He has led the institute since August 2016 and is its first full-time executive director. During Jones’ six years with the institute, he has overseen efforts that include the construction of the Tom and Ruth Harkin Center on Drake’s campus, advancements in the institute’s four focus areas, the growth of the Harkin International Disability Employment Summit, and the expansion of opportunities for Drake students to learn about public policy and have work experiences in Des Moines and Washington, D.C. “It has been an honor to lead the Institute through this tremendous growth period,” Jones said. “I have had the pleasure of working alongside many of the nation’s foremost thinkers and advocates for people with disabilities, labor and employment, wellness and nutrition, and retirement security, including the many talented individuals at the Institute. We have created a globally recognized organization where individuals from all backgrounds, abilities, and expertise have a seat at the table and the opportunity to affect change. I look forward to continuing to be an advocate for issues of social justice and equity within the communities I choose to serve.” He told the Business Record in an email that he will “pivot to thinking about what comes next” after his tenure at the institute ends. The Forty Under 40 Alumnus of the Year profile of Jones is on the.
ChildServe to expand Ames facility, double capacity

ChildServe has announced to its donors the launch of an $8 million expansion project that will double the size of its Ames facility and enable it to serve twice the number of children on the Ames campus within the next five years. “Research shows that roughly one in 54 children...
Couple seeks zoning change to sell guns out of home near governor’s residence

A couple who live across the street from the governor’s mansion is seeking a zoning change so they can sell guns out of their home. A hearing with the Des Moines Zoning Board is scheduled for July 27 on the request from Travis and Elizabeth Aslin. The couple told Axios they conducted a few online gun sales from their previous home in a Des Moines suburb as a hobby and let customers pick up the guns at their house in Grimes.
Saylorville Lake 'drain' set to be unclogged after 40 years

Imagine waiting 40 years to empty your trash can. That's kind of what's happening at Saylorville lake. A special crew will dive near the dam for the first time to see how they can clear years worth of underwater debris. It's a historic process. Thursday morning, a diver went underwater...
Some Iowans could receive up to $500 per month in new guaranteed income project

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council approved $500,000 towards new research that involves giving selected Iowans up to $500 a month. 110 people will be selected for the project and receive funds for two years. Researchers from Mid-Iowa Health Foundation are looking for low-income residents from...
2022 Women of Influence Honoree: Trudy Holman Hurd

When you’re working on a community project with Trudy Holman Hurd, expect questions — challenging questions, say people who know her well. “She listens for process, partners and outcome,” wrote Pat Boddy in her nomination for the award. Boddy worked with Holman Hurd on the recent successful revitalization and expansion of the Robert D. Ray Asian Garden and Chinese Pavilion on the northeast side of downtown.
Building to come down

With an engineer’s report stating that the building at 101 E Washington needs to be demolished, Osceola City Administrator Ty Wheeler has sent owner Siwan Jeetun a notice stating that he has 90 days to do just that. If Jeetun fails to comply, the city will take over the process of demolition.
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Neighborhood shopping center in Clive sold for $5.3 million

Creekside Clive LLC, located in Clive, paid MCR Investments IV LLC $5.3 million for property at 9900 Swanson Blvd. in Clive, Polk County real estate records show. The 7.1-acre parcel includes a 47,836-square-foot neighborhood shopping center built in 2000. The property is valued at $2 million. The transaction was recorded July 15.
Boone County Hospital Announces Staffing Change

BOONE, Iowa—The Boone County Hospital is happy to announce that Malarie Bender, PA-C, is providing care in the Wound and Hyperbaric Center. She has replaced Melinda Altman, PA-C, who moved to Wisconsin to be closer to family. Malarie received her Physician Assistant Degree from St. Ambrose University, Davenport. She...
Metro park has goal to become most accessible park in country

DES MOINES, Iowa – A local park is setting its sights on becoming the most accessible park in the country. Polk County Conservation says $8 million in upgrades is planned for Easter Lake Park. Some of the plans include adaptive playground equipment, a zero-entry ramp at the beach, a wheelchair-accessible pontoon boat, and a de-escalation room […]
Why are some Iowa street lights turning purple?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some people have noticed some street lights now have a noticeable purple tint around Des Moines. That's not intentional. MidAmerican Energy says the LED lights are discolored due to a manufacturer's defect. The power company is asking you to help report the errors on their...
Iowa GOP Will Celebrate First In The Nation Status, Days After DNC Decision For Democrats

Des Moines, Iowa — The head of the national Republican Party will be the keynote speaker for an Iowa GOP fundraiser next month. Potential GOP presidential candidates have been making their way to Iowa for months in anticipation of the 2024 Iowa Caucuses, which national Republican Party leaders have voted to keep first in the nation. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s appearance at the August 10th fundraiser in Des Moines will be a celebration of Iowa’s First in the Nation status, according to Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann. The Iowa GOP’s fundraiser will be held four days after the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws panel decides whether the Iowa Democratic Party’s Caucuses will remain first in their party’s next presidential nominating process.
Scanlan family makes historic gift to UI College of Education

The University of Iowa College of Education has announced the largest gift in its 175-year history, $15 million from the Scanlan Family Foundation. The gift will rename the Iowa Center for School Mental Health to the Scanlan Center for School Mental Health, pending approval from the Board of Regents, and expand mental health services for schools and veterans in Iowa and across the country in collaboration with the Belin-Blank Center.
Iowa town finally getting a new gas station after fires

MAXWELL, Iowa — The town of Maxwell is getting a gas station once again. "New Century FS" just bought the property that used to be a Casey's. In February, there were two fires at the store within a month. A teenager was charged with setting the fires. Casey's said...
