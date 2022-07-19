Baumgartner appointed city clerk in Des Moines

Joseph Jones will conclude his tenure as executive director of the Harkin Institute for Public Policy & Citizen Engagement at the end of September. He has led the institute since August 2016 and is its first full-time executive director. During Jones’ six years with the institute, he has overseen efforts that include the construction of the Tom and Ruth Harkin Center on Drake’s campus, advancements in the institute’s four focus areas, the growth of the Harkin International Disability Employment Summit, and the expansion of opportunities for Drake students to learn about public policy and have work experiences in Des Moines and Washington, D.C. “It has been an honor to lead the Institute through this tremendous growth period,” Jones said. “I have had the pleasure of working alongside many of the nation’s foremost thinkers and advocates for people with disabilities, labor and employment, wellness and nutrition, and retirement security, including the many talented individuals at the Institute. We have created a globally recognized organization where individuals from all backgrounds, abilities, and expertise have a seat at the table and the opportunity to affect change. I look forward to continuing to be an advocate for issues of social justice and equity within the communities I choose to serve.” He told the Business Record in an email that he will “pivot to thinking about what comes next” after his tenure at the institute ends. The Forty Under 40 Alumnus of the Year profile of Jones is on the.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO