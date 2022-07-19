ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Arlene Alvarez killed: Harris Co. grand jury declines to indict robbery victim who shot 9-year-old

By Pooja Lodhia
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Arlene Alvarez's family on Tuesday found themselves nowhere close to true justice five months after the tragic chain of events that led to the 9-year-old girl's killing.

Earlier in the day, a Harris County grand jury declined to bring charges against 41-year-old Tony Earls, the man whom police say fired the shots that left the little girl dead on Feb. 15.

An investigation determined Earls and his wife were targeted by a robber near a Chase Bank ATM in the Gulfgate area. Earls then got out and shot at the fleeing suspect and a pickup truck that he thought the person was getting into, police said.

But the pickup was not the suspect's getaway car. Instead, Arlene and her family were inside.

Earls was arrested and charged with aggravated assault but with the grand jury's decision, his case cannot be presented again, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

"The grand jury, a random group of ordinary people in Harris County who answered their jury summons, heard the evidence in this case as presented by our prosecutors, heard all of the possible charges - from murder to manslaughter to aggravated assault to criminally-negligent homicide. That grand jury also heard possible defenses," Ogg said, explaining that deadly force can be excused including under defense of property cases.

WATCH: Crime Stoppers news conference after grand jury's decision

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O3FdZ_0glF4SLw00

Despite the explanation, Ogg reminded it's not up to prosecutors to decide on felony indictments.

"Every felony charge goes to a grand jury," Ogg said. "And today, a grand jury 'no-billed' Tony Earls."

So what's next in a case that remains without resolution? Ogg and the Alvarez family turned their attention to the robber whom the district attorney said set off the chain of events that left an innocent child dead. They were front and center during a news conference at Crime Stoppers of Houston on Tuesday afternoon, where a reward of up to $30,000 is now offered for the arrest of the so-called "killer."

"It is very hard to understand and accept (the grand jury's decision), and what I've asked them to do is to work with us to catch the killer," Ogg said, acknowledging the inability to disagree with the grand jury but the ability to move forward in the case.

"To say that we're disappointed wouldn't be enough," April Aguirre, Arlene's aunt, said. "We feel defeated, because they so quickly came to a decision that we don't agree with."

"I lived that moment, and I got back to that day every night. And I know what happened," Arlene's mother, Gwen Alvarez, said. "He gets to see the light. My daughter still doesn't. My daughter is still down, underground. I don't know if she is even good spiritually."

Arlene's loved ones are now pleading for somebody to turn in the robber.

"Arlene was murdered, and we will never get her back," Aguirre said. "Arlene will forever be frozen in time as a fourth grader. She will forever be 9."

"There are a lot of children dying. Our future is dying," Alvarez said. "What is wrong with all of you guys? Where is the humanity? Where is your heart? Where is your soul?"

Tony Earls' Defense Attorneys Brennen Dunn and Myrecia Donaldson provided the following statement:

"We would first like to extend our condolences to the Alvarez family once more. There is no greater loss than that of a loved one, and we continue to grieve for the loss of such a beautiful soul. While that life weighs heavy on us, we are happy with the grand jury's finding in this case. Their decision reflects our position since the onset of this case. The worlds of two different families were clashing at once, from different perspectives. Mr. Earls did what we believe anyone in that situation would have done.

We are relieved that, despite the emotion and tough decisions that had to be made in dealing with this case, justice was served for Mr. Earls. We do not envy the difficult task of the grand jury, but we certainly appreciate their careful deliberation. We stand in support of the Alvarez family as justice continues to be sought for Arlene Alvarez. Mr. Earls is prepared to assist authorities however he can, to bring the person responsible to justice. We also hope that the DA's office will not be so hasty in the future to charge the best available person, but rather, the most appropriate one."

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5Tuh_0glF4SLw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pgxEJ_0glF4SLw00

Comments / 40

Guest
2d ago

Although a robbery victim, he still killed an innocent child. Intended or not. She is still dead, and he is accountable. Sad and wrong.

Reply(4)
24
ZOMBIEDAWG
1d ago

While I understand what this guy was trying to do, he blindly fired into a vehicle without any confirmation that his target was in it killing this little girl. You always know what your target is. He certainly deserves some type of punishment.

Reply(1)
10
Jere Land
1d ago

I'm certain he will be sued by the little girl's family. He will not be charged with a crime but a civil case will punish him I believe

Reply(2)
8
Related
25 News KXXV and KRHD

Grand jury declines to indict man who 'mistakenly' shot 9-year-old Houston girl

A grand jury has declined to indict the Texas man who "mistakenly" shot a 9-year-old girl instead of the suspect who had just robbed him at an ATM. The grand jurors in the case were randomly selected and presented all of the evidence of the case in secret, the Harris County District Attorney's office said; 41-year-old Tony Earls was "no-billed" after the jury made the decision that he had no criminal intent to harm 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez on Feb. 15.
HOUSTON, TX
Law & Crime

No Indictment for Robbery Victim Who Allegedly Killed 9-Year-Old Girl by Mistake

Grand jurors declined to indict a robbery victim accused of fatally shooting a 9-year-old girl by mistake. With no more homicide case against Tony E. Earls, 41, prosecutors in Houston, Texas, are shifting their focus toward his intended target — the man who robbed him and his wife. If captured, this individual will face felony murder charges for young Arlene Alvarez’s death, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a press conference on Tuesday.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
nypressnews.com

Texas mom rips grand jury for not charging man who fatally shot daughter

A grieving Texas mom has ripped a grand jury after it refused to charge the man who killed her 9-year-old daughter when he opened fire after being the victim of a robbery. “What is wrong with all of you guys?” Gwen Alvarez asked after the decision not to charge Tony Earls, 41, who police say believed his robber got into the family’s pickup and fired the shots that killed fourth-grader Arlene Alvarez.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Robbery#Grand Jury#Violent Crime#Harris Co Grand#Chase Bank
KWTX

Houston police search for missing, disabled mother and son

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing mother and her son. Samanda “Sandra” Ramos, 39, and her son, Brandon Ramos, 7, were last seen around 9 p.m. July 20 in the 800 block of E. Rittenhouse Street.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Click2Houston.com

Suspect killed in attempted carjacking in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A suspect was shot Tuesday during an attempted carjacking in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of Park Place. Officers said a 21-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by...
HOUSTON, TX
Fox News

Houston man turns the tables on would-be carjacker, suspect dead

A 21-year-old man in Houston told authorities he shot and killed another man who was trying to carjack him Tuesday at a gas station. The Houston Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 8300 block of Park Place Boulevard close to 5:30 p.m. following a shooting. When police arrived, they found a 29-year-old man unresponsive in a crashed vehicle a few blocks from the shooting.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
140K+
Followers
15K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy