A Long Time Coming: Mo’Nique To Tape Her First Netflix Original Stand-Up Special

By davontah
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 4 days ago

Source: Courtesy / Netflix


Mo’Nique wins the entire year!

Today (July 19), Netflix announced that the Grammy -nominated, Oscar and Golden Globe award-winning actress and comedian will film her first Netflix original stand-up comedy special this year in Atlanta.

In a video posted to both Netflix’s Twitter and Instagram accounts earlier, the legendary Queen of Comedy announced the news.

“Can y’all believe this? Can y’all believe this sh*t? I done came on home to Netflix. Hey y’all it’s your girl Mo’Nique and I’m excited to share that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix comedy special.  Oh, and in case you didn’t hear, I’m also reuniting with my friend, my brother Director Mr. Lee Daniels on the Netflix film The Deliverance. You won’t want to miss either of them. So y’all stay tuned and thank y’all my sweet babies. I love us for real.” she said in the video.

Additional details about Mo’Nique’s stand-up special will be shared later this year.

Mo’Nique closing on a deal with Netflix and reuniting with Lee Daniels is a huge deal considering where the two sides were in the past. Despite the success of Precious and the Oscar won by Mo’Nique for her role as an abusive mother, she accused Daniels, Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry of blackballing her because she would not promote the film during awards season. The disagreement led to Mo’Nique and Daniels not speaking for 13 years.

Separately, Monique filed a lawsuit against Netflix, charging racial and gender discrimination for trying to drastically underpay her for a stand-up special after offering other stars tens of millions of dollars. This included comics like Oscar host Amy Schumer who the lawsuit said made 26 times the $500,000 she was offered for an hour-long comedy special.

Apparently, all sides have put their differences behind them. Mo’Nique will star in Daniels directed The Deliverance, a film that portrays a mother fighting for her life, her faith and the souls of her children after discovering their new home is haunted by a demonic presence. The film also stars Omar Epps , Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence, Anthony B. Jenkins, Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis, Caleb McLaughlin and Tasha Smith .

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty


Nobody wins when the family feuds and we love to see Black people win together! Big shout out to Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels for settling their beef. Congrats to Mo’Nique! We can’t wait to see her Netflix special. Stay tuned for more updates.

