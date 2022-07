The new In-N-Out Burger in Valencia is now in it’s later stages of construction bringing it closer to an opening day. “Our new location at 27510 The Old Road in Valencia is in the later stages of construction, however, it is still too early to predict an opening date,” said Mike Abbate, assistant vice president of real estate and development for In-N-Out.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO