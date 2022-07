OXFORD, Miss. -- The Oxford NIL Club was launched on Thursday morning, a club that benefits Ole Miss Rebels football players through the use of name, image and likeness. According to a release tweeted by defensive back Roman Rashada, proceeds from the club will equally support the 100-plus members of the team who are a part of the club. This comes in the midst of the landscape of college football undergoing a massive shift under NIL legislation, something Rebel coach Lane Kiffin has been vocal about since the changes began.

OXFORD, MS ・ 22 HOURS AGO