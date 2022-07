Young women all over the UK are feeling the impact of the cost of living crisis we so often hear broadcast on the news. In a recent report by Young Women’s Trust, 52% of the young women surveyed said they were "filled with dread" when thinking about their household finances. These aren’t women who are disappointed at having to give up their holidays abroad or their Netflix subscriptions. These are women struggling to make ends meet.

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO