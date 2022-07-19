ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Kammann qualifies for U.S. Amateur

etsubucs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGALLATIN, Tenn. (July 19, 2022) – ETSU incoming freshman Carson Kammann (Knoxville, Tenn.) qualified for the 2022 U.S. Amateur Championship after firing a 10-under-par 132 in a qualifying event at Tennessee Grasslands – the Lakes Course. This marks the second straight year Kammann has qualified for the U.S....

www.etsubucs.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tbinewsroom.com

Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Knoxville, Nashville, and Jackson

TBI CONTRACT ANALYST – INT. Enters and monitors contract accounts payables ensuring all appropriate accounting strings and supporting documentation are submitted. Notifies TBI Professional Standards Unit (PSU) that Special Contract Requests have been approved and contracts can be completed for drafting and signatures. Monitors the approval process of contracts and notifies appropriate stakeholders to ensure process efficiency and continuity. Tracks and informs appropriate stakeholders of contract expiration dates. Collects data for TBI customized reports for management and internal stakeholders (e.g., annual temporary employee reports, legislative budget reports, etc.). Submits and notifies internal and external stakeholders of fully executed contracts. Establishes and maintains the official contract record to meet record retention requirements. Completes contract summary sheets to ensure accuracy and compliance with the State of Tennessee. Monitors vendor Attestation and insurance updates to determine compliance with contracts.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood doctor who operated Smyrna clinic convicted following trial

A Brentwood doctor who operated Absolute Medical Care (AMC) clinic in Smyrna has been found guilty of 12 counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance following a jury trial. As previously reported, 54-year-old Hau T. La was indicted by a Federal grand jury earlier this year on 16 counts...
BRENTWOOD, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Sports
WATE

Inspection finds lack of hand-washing at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the nearly-failing score is in Knoxville. Nearly a dozen violations were found during the inspection. The grade is a 73 at Tonita’s Sazon, it’s on Ray Mears Blvd, in an office park called the Courts. A grade below 70 is considered a failure.
KNOXVILLE, TN
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

Nestled along the Tennessee River near the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, Knoxville, TN, is celebrated for its beautiful setting, Southern hospitality, diversified economy, research centers and high-quality health care. Oh, and it’s also known for painting the town orange during football, basketball and baseball season – which means at pretty much any point during the year, you’re likely to see someone rocking the “Power T” and decked out in orange and white. As the home of the University of Tennessee’s flagship campus, this is clearly a college town. Still, with a city population of just under 200,000 and a county-wide population nearing 500,000, Knoxville is also a vibrant metro with plenty of economic opportunities, making it one of the best places to live in the U.S.
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Overnight flooding in Knoxville traps residents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) has reported that they assisted residents who were trapped in their apartment due to flooding. KPD provided a video of the 23rd Street area that shows excessive flooding covering the area and submerging vehicles. According to Accuweather, the Knoxville area...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state

If it seems like more people in your orbit have been coming down with COVID recently, it’s not your imagination. COVID is spreading again, not yet at the same high levels of last spring, but the disease is experiencing a noticeable spike in Tennessee and across the country. One in four Tennessee counties is now […] The post 24 Tennessee counties newly at “high risk” for COVID, as infections rise across the state appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Open Championship#Golf Course#Los Angeles Country Club#Bandon Dunes Golf Resort#Etsu#The U S Amateur#The Los Angeles
aseaofblue.com

Early Kentucky football preview: Tennessee

As we wait for the start of the 2022 Kentucky Wildcats football season, now’s a great time to look at the upcoming schedule and scout the opponents. This time, we look at Week 9 when Kentucky comes off a bye to face the Tennessee Volunteers in Neyland Stadium in their last game of October. This could be one of the most hyped games of the season, as UK and Tennessee could very well be facing off against each other as two top-15 teams.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKRN News 2

COVID cases on the rise in Tennessee

“People need to not be naive that there is an active wave of coronavirus happening,” Dr. Alex Jahangir, the past chair of Nashville’s COVID-19 task force, said. “This most recent variant can break through previous immunity whether it’s from natural immunity, from being sick before, or from vaccines.”
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
99.5 WKDQ

Look at All These Fall Festivals Coming to Gatlinburg & East Tennessee

During a recent brutal heatwave, I was already saying OUT LOUD how I was longing for the arrival of fall. I don't like wishing for it so early in July; there's still so much summer left. But hey, high heat and humidity forced my hand. Of course, SINCE then, we've had really nice days that were warm but with far less humidity. And I'll take that all day long.
GATLINBURG, TN
wpln.org

Displaced purple martins struggle to find new Middle Tennessee roost

Maybe you’d never heard of purple martins until last year when the roost of more than 100,000 migrating birds was nearing eviction from trees around Nashville Symphony. They’re considered the largest swallow at about 8” in length. At the symphony, they would swirl around in something like tornadoes of birds until they would land for the night — sleeping shoulder-to-shoulder on branches.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS 42

7 Tennessee counties should start wearing masks again, says CDC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CDC says residents in seven Tennessee counties should bring back the masks as COVID-19 cases rise and spread quickly in the areas. The CDC divides every county in the U.S. into three categories: high, medium and low. Several Middle Tennessee counties have moved into the ‘high’ category for community spread.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy